Cleric at Zanu-PF congress sends tongues wagging

by Staff reporter

A ZBC video showing Morris Brown Gwedegwe of the New Independent Church of Zimbabwe attending the Zanu-PF 7th national people's congress has sent tongues wagging.The cleric is seen in the video stating that he was attending the ruling party meeting on behalf of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC).But in a statement yesterday, ZCC dissociated itself from Gwedegwe saying they never sent a representative to the ruling party congress.ZCC said it could not be co-opted into Zanu-PF."The ZCC has noted with great concern a video footage that was broadcasted on ZBC news on October 28, 2022 titled Seventh National People's Congress. In the video, Reverend Bishop Gwedegwe gave a solidarity message purportedly representing the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC)," the statement read."For the record, ZCC was not invited to attend the event. In that regard, no representative was sent to attend and speak on behalf of the council."ZCC said it is committed to continue working towards achieving peace and prosperity in Zimbabwe."In any process, no church leader addresses the media without due clearance from the ZCC supervisory council. ZCC has been engaging political parties on various issues of national concern and will continue to do so as we work towards unity, peace, a just and prosperous Zimbabwe."Zanu-PF held its 7th national people's congress last week.The event saw hordes of local, regional and international Zanu-PF supporters packing the Harare International Conference Centre to attend the elective congress where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was endorsed as the party's sole presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.