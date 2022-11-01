Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa 'agonises' over Zanu-PF youth leader

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly agonising over the appointment of a new Zanu-PF youth leader to drum up support for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Mnangagwa was expected to announce the secretary for youth affairs at the Zanu-PF 7th national people's congress last week - where he appointed 10 central committee members, one from each province - but was mum on the secretary for youth affairs post.

The Zanu-PF first secretary did not change his lieutenants Constantino Chiwenga, Kembo Mohadi and Oppah Muchinguri as first and second vice-presidents and party chairperson, respectively.

Mohadi resigned from government in 2020 after he was embroiled in a messy sex scandal involving a married woman at his office.

Mnangagwa, however, did not appoint a new youth boss, which has kept many guessing as he continues to consult and crack his head on who to give the hot seat.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa is having a headache on who to appoint. As per tradition, the person is appointed from the central committee and the President has discretion to also appoint outside the central committee," a source revealed.

"He wants to appoint the new youth leader with elections in mind. We believe that he wants someone like former youth leader Kudzai Chipanga who is famous for organising interface rallies during the late former President Robert Mugabe's era," he said.

"Mnangagwa wants to appoint someone who is loyal to him because youths are very powerful. They can even overthrow a leader," he said

Several names have been thrown in the hat for the post; among them being Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere and former youth leader Lewis Mathuthu.

Mathuthu and Muswere won in the recently held CC elections.

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe is also tipped for appointment to the youth post, while Sports deputy minister Tinotenda Machakaire is reportedly harbouring interests to occupy the hot seat.

Sources in the ruling party yesterday said Mnangagwa was also assessing Zanu-PF Seke-Chikomba MP Tatenda Mavetera, a female, for consideration.

Gutu West MP John Paradza is the deputy secretary for youth affairs. Youths are expected to be the game-changer in next year's election.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday refused to comment on the matter saying he was in a meeting.

"I can't comment at the moment since l am in a meeting," Mutsvangwa said.

Most Popular In 7 Days