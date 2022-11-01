Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean-born UK soldier missed Buckingham Palace shift after too much booze

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A member of the Grenadier Guards missed his entire shift protecting Buckingham Palace after drinking too much rum and falling asleep on the floor, a court martial was told.

Lance-Sergeant Farai Mabasa had been scheduled to be on duty at 2am but made the "very bad decision" to have a drink with a colleague in his barracks.

The soldier who Mabasa, 36, was supposed to be following on the Queen's Guard shift repeatedly rang to try to locate him but Mabasa, of Nijmegen Company, had fallen asleep. He was eventually found passed out on another guardsman's floor at Wellington Barracks.

The court martial was told that when Mabasa returned to the palace later that morning as ordered he turned up smelling of alcohol.

Mabasa, who has two children, initially admitted two charges of unfitness through alcohol and failure to attend for duty and was demoted in rank and sentenced to seven days in detention. This punishment, however, was quashed on a technicality at an appeal hearing at Bulford military court in Wiltshire.

Mabasa, who arrived in the UK from Zimbabwe aged 14, was instead fined 14 days' pay, which is about £1,365.

The court heard that the incident took place on August 12 this year while the Queen was on her summer holiday in Balmoral. Flight Lieutenant Charlotte Adams said that Mabasa had finished one shift at Buckingham Palace at 10pm and had been due to return at 2am. She said: "[His colleague] checked on his room and the guardroom but [Mabasa] was not there. He tried calling him every five minutes but he didn't answer his phone.

"Instead [the colleague] stayed on guard for the remainder of the shift. Lance-Sergeant Mabasa was found asleep on the floor. He had been out drinking. He was ordered to report back to Buckingham Palace at 8.30am, where he stumbled into the guardroom smelling of alcohol. He was deemed unfit for duty and sent back to Wellington Barracks."

Alex Rynn, in mitigation, said that Mabasa had been using alcohol "as a crutch" and since the incident had started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings three times a week. He said: "[Mabasa] is deeply ashamed. He knows he has done wrong and is rightly being punished.

"Due to return to Queen's Guard at 2am, he made a bad decision, a very bad decision, to have a drink with a colleague. He was drinking rum and fell asleep, that's why he didn't answer his phone."

Judge Advocate-General Darren Reed told Mabasa: "We deem this to be serious considering the rank you held at the time. Your unfitness for duty is equally serious. We see this as a wilful disregard for your duty. You rendered yourself unable to perform."

Mabasa will retain his rank.

Source - The Times UK
More on: #Booze, #Military,

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF paying 'infiltrators' to destabilise CCC

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa 'agonises' over Zanu-PF youth leader

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Cleric at Zanu-PF congress sends tongues wagging

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Legitimate Zifa exec tears into audit report

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt anticipating mass deportation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Land grabs haunt Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa 'embarrassed' at Zanu-PF elective congress?

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

Potraz licences new mobile operator

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Imagine Mnangagwa, Chamisa embarking on an international campaign against sanctions!

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Police flag self-appointed road rehabilitators

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

School turns into 'brothel'

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Sikhala bail application deferred to today

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

No internet at Harare municipality offices

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Thandiwe Mlobane announced new Zacc spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mr President, Zanu-PF oftentimes erupts in annoyance

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Couple rapes biological children

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police warn against blocking roads

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Duty-free facility for citizens returning from SA

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe joins strategic Commonwealth trade body

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grace Mugabe and some of her relatives stripped of corruptly acquired stands

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants to start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Water levels drop at Kariba dam

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Maid arrested for kidnapping baby

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Voters' roll is in a mess, admitted Zanu PF. Will SADC still stamp 2023 'Substantially Free' regardless

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe'

13 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Job Sikhala trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Cop rapes woman with mental health problems

19 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Bonang Matheba and Steve Madden announce summer collaboration

20 hrs ago | 279 Views

Why did African leaders cease speaking for ordinary citizens but standing with oppressive leaders?

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy - when the victims actually defend the perpetrators!

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

'ICT Min Chamisa reduce US$200 SIM card price to 50c in 1 month' - yet he plus MDC PM, 2 Deputy PM, 26 Min, 110 MPs, etc. implem

20 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2440 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2097 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 2822 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 3510 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 812 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 410 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 3046 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 1608 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 371 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

01 Nov 2022 at 05:13hrs | 1101 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:12hrs | 1716 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 307 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 518 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 3336 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days