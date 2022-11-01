Mnangagwa's job creation mega deals facade exposed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's much-vaunted job creation thrust and mega deals have proven to be mere political rhetoric after the country's statistical agency noted continuing joblessness, particularly among youths.The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has revealed that less than half of the population eligible to be at work was indeed employed.Infact, the unemployment rate continues to soar.This was revealed in the latest preliminary report of the 2022 Population and Housing Census labour survey that was conducted in April this year.The survey showed 9,046,415 people, who constitute more than half of the population were eligible for employment, but only 2,501,758 were in employment.Harare province has the highest number of employed people at 12,7% while Matebeleland North province has the least number of eligible employed people at 3, 8%."The census collected information on the main job only. If a person had more than one job, the main job was the one for which the individual usually spent most of his/her working time (or was expected to do so under his/her contract)."This section focuses on the characteristics of the employed persons in their main job. According to the 2022 PHC, there were 2,501,758 currently employed persons," read the ZIMSTATS report.The latest figures by the statistics agency flies in the face of Mnangagwa's government, which has been flaunting job creation through various supposed ‘mega deals' it has rolled out across the country.The initiatives appear a mere facade bearing no employment fruits after Zanu-PF's 2018 winning manifesto promised 2, 2 million jobs, mainly targeting youths across the country in their five years in power.According to the preliminary report, more youths in the country were unemployed despite a pledge by the 80-year-old Zanu-PF leader to turn around the unemployment tide."At the national level, the unemployment rate for youth (15 – 34 years) stood at 18, 2 percent. In Matabeleland North, the rate stood at 26.6 percent."Within provinces, female youths (15 – 34 years) had higher unemployment rates than male youths. In Matabeleland North, 36.2 percent of the females were unemployed as compared to 20.4 percent of the males," noted the report.