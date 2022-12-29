Soldier stabbed to death on Christmas day

News / Local

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) employee Simesihle Mkandla (24) was stabbed to death following a dispute on Christmas day at St Luke's Business Centre in Matabeleland North.Police in Bulawayo have confirmed the arrest of Ronald Ncube (22) in connection to the death of Mkandla."The ZRP has arrested Ronald Ncube (22) for a murder case in which he fatally stabbed a ZNA officer, Simesihle Mkandla (24) with a knife at St Luke's Business Centre on 25/12/22. The Police expressed concern with suspects, who are moving around with okapi knives and attacking," reads Police's statement.Meanwhile, Borrowdale police have arrested two Notorious bouncers - Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kamunda after a video of the two attacking people and throwing liquids at customers' faces surfaced.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610292354