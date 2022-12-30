Two fraudsters nabbed

News / Local

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

In a Tweet earlier today, the Zimbabwe Republic Police announced a successful arrest of two fraudsters which have been enjoying money from a crime committed back in November 2021.The two suspects, Titus Sibanda(41) and Edwin Sitsa (44) allegedly robbed off a 50-year-old woman a large sum of money of 45,500.00 South African Rands.This money was ripped off the old lady whose name has not been revealed in belief that she was buying a stand from Sibanda and Sitsa. The police revealed that the two men had actually demanded 67 500 South African rands for a Cowdrey Park stand which wasn't theirs.Police have also revealed that the investigation only started early this month after the property owner noted some developments on his land by the 50-year-old woman of which he knew nothing about.He then reported the issue to the police leading to the arrest of Sibanda and Sitsa who are now awaiting trial.