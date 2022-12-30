News / Local
Two fraudsters nabbed
In a Tweet earlier today, the Zimbabwe Republic Police announced a successful arrest of two fraudsters which have been enjoying money from a crime committed back in November 2021.
The two suspects, Titus Sibanda(41) and Edwin Sitsa (44) allegedly robbed off a 50-year-old woman a large sum of money of 45,500.00 South African Rands.
This money was ripped off the old lady whose name has not been revealed in belief that she was buying a stand from Sibanda and Sitsa. The police revealed that the two men had actually demanded 67 500 South African rands for a Cowdrey Park stand which wasn't theirs.
Police have also revealed that the investigation only started early this month after the property owner noted some developments on his land by the 50-year-old woman of which he knew nothing about.
He then reported the issue to the police leading to the arrest of Sibanda and Sitsa who are now awaiting trial.
Source - Byo24News