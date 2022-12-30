Water crisis in Bulawayo explained

News / Local

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Bulawayo City Council has explained the recent pending water rationing which came as a shock to Bulawayo residents after the same BCC group earlier promised an improvement in the water rationing.As of December 30th, BCC issued a notice stating that "the public is hereby informed of water supply interruptions to all residential areas in the city"."This is a result of a power outage at Ncema Waterworks and Fernhill pump station which occurred on the 29th of December 12.30hrs up to 23.05hrs and a major pipe burst on the city Raw water limes at Woodlands near Esigodini area."Read full notice below: