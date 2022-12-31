Man flaunts manhood at sister in law

News / Local

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Tawanda Mandeya, a 37–year—old man from Entumbane has appeared in court for flaunting his manhood at his sister-in-law Khethiwe Moyo, 32 years of age.

Mandeya appeared before Western Commonage Court magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing a criminal insult charge.In the court hearing, Moyo protested against his brother in law who wanted her out of his house the previous night. She gave statement that Mandeya had gone out for late night drinking locally and came back drunk.He was shouting at Moyo commanding her to leave his house. Moyo tried to reason with Mandeya asking for time to look for a place to relocate to.Unfortunately for her Mandeya then started acting out. A report reads that Mandeya unzipped his pair of trousers and flashed his manhood at Moyo while demanding that she respects him because he has never had sex with her.Moyo took offence in Mandeya's insults forcing her to rush to the police station where she reported her brother in law.However in court, Mandeya pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to next week.