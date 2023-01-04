Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa, is expected to hand down ruling on whether jailed opposition lawmaker, Job Sikhala's trial should be live-streamed or not  on Monday next week.

Prosecutor George Manokore Wednesday told court that the State was still writing its response to Sikhala's application, further stalling proceedings.

"It is our expectation that we will be able to file the written  submissions by end of day today (Wednesday) and we will then serve  the defence," said Manokore.

Jeremiah Bamu, representing Sikhala said they will file their replication by January 6.

Sikhala requested to have his trial in the case he is accused of defeating the course of justice.

Bamu said the bulk of people interested in hearing the matter cannot fit in the courtroom, let alone travel from all over the world for the trial.

He also said this would ensure balanced coverage by the media since some journalists in most cases are barred from accessing the courtroom as authorities limit the number of people in the gallery.

"It is also important for the court to note that the media has been covering the case through print, but in today's digital world, there is no real reason or logic for the media to continue resorting to techniques of yesteryear. It enables more accurate reporting and little room for subjective commentary, " he submitted.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed the application.

Sikhala is accused of disturbing police investigations into the murder of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

He was representing Ali's family after she was abducted from Nyatsime area by a Zanu PF activist.

Ali's decomposing, decapitated body was found 21 days after she went missing at the suspect's mother's homestead in Beatrice.

A memorial service for Ali was held days later and was marred by violence, which left a trail of distraction in the area.

Sikhala was then held accountable, with prosecutors alleging that he was the one who allegedly incited mourners to avenge Ali's death.

He was locked up in jail on June 14 to date.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

13 players ditch Dembare?

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

9 hrs ago | 551 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

11 hrs ago | 931 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

13 hrs ago | 2003 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

16 hrs ago | 573 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

16 hrs ago | 1523 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

16 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2506 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 1693 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1139 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3260 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 13018 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2152 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2341 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1154 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3424 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1515 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1101 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1488 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 2947 Views

Jah Lemmy hailed

03 Jan 2023 at 20:13hrs | 384 Views

Man seals wife's private parts with super glue

03 Jan 2023 at 19:53hrs | 3362 Views

Nationwide protests for Job Sikhala called

03 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 4169 Views

Two armed robbers nabbed in Kwekwe

03 Jan 2023 at 00:07hrs | 3197 Views

Malawi seriously hit by Cholera

02 Jan 2023 at 22:17hrs | 1089 Views

Temba Mliswa files a Police Case against ZANU PF official

02 Jan 2023 at 20:16hrs | 2779 Views

'2023 is not a year for human beings' Prophet Makandwa

02 Jan 2023 at 19:44hrs | 4902 Views

'Army Generals will not salute Chamisa' Chombo says

02 Jan 2023 at 15:51hrs | 8029 Views

Pathisa Nyathi angry over CCC butchering of Ndebele language

02 Jan 2023 at 15:21hrs | 4903 Views

'Vote for ZANU PF' Mphoko tells Zimbabweans

02 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 3896 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Edd Branson funds free medical health checkup in Epworth

02 Jan 2023 at 13:39hrs | 612 Views

'My Comrades want to poison me' Job Sikhala says

02 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 4447 Views

Kasukuwere prays for unwell Sikhala

02 Jan 2023 at 11:48hrs | 2271 Views

Couple kills employer, steals his property

02 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2461 Views

WATCH: Water dragon drowns 3 men in South Africa

01 Jan 2023 at 18:15hrs | 4863 Views

Mwonzora gets $400 million from government

01 Jan 2023 at 16:42hrs | 5463 Views

Man threatens to axe own mother

01 Jan 2023 at 15:42hrs | 1460 Views

Education the only investment with no risk

01 Jan 2023 at 14:45hrs | 814 Views

Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve

01 Jan 2023 at 13:58hrs | 1713 Views

Strange sickness strikes Job Sikhala...colon cancer suspected

01 Jan 2023 at 13:41hrs | 4038 Views

Chamisa's 'Ugly Scenes of 2022'

01 Jan 2023 at 12:15hrs | 1875 Views

'2023 will be that year Zimbabweans become free' - Chamisa

01 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 1489 Views

Wedding turns into a bloodbath

01 Jan 2023 at 11:56hrs | 4770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days