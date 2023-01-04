Latest News Editor's Choice


13 players ditch Dembare?

by Staff reporter
DYNAMOS are on course for yet another rebuilding mission next season after announcing the departure of 13 players ahead of next season.

After recently appointing Herbert Maruwa as their new head coach to replace Tonderai Ndiraya, Dynamos have started the process of renegotiating contracts with players after another trophy-less season.

And they are set to be without some of their key players next season, with club captain Partson Jaure headlining the long list of departures.

In addition to Jaure, other first team players who are set to leave the club include Godknows Murwira, Ralph Kawondera, Keith Murera and foreign imports Ghanaian Sylvester Appiah, Albert Eonde from Cameroon and Nigerian striker Alex Orotomal after their contracts ended on New Year's eve.

Three junior team players Luke Musikiri, Claivert Tshuma and Stephen Chatikobo will also be returning to PE Academy.

The Glamour Boys are also negotiating the mutual termination of contract with veteran striker Evans Katema and Nigerian Martin Ofori.

Midfielder Trevor Mavhunga has also found a new club, according to the press release by the club.

Meanwhile, Dembare is expected to announce new signings soon as they beef up their squad ahead of the new season which starts next month.

Most Popular In 7 Days