Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt tweaks PSMAS medical aid

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government has stopped subsidising adult dependants on PSMAS Medical Aid with immediate effect to lessen the burden on Treasury and PSMAS, while ensuring the viability of the medical cover.

In a Press statement yesterday, Public Service Commission Secretary Dr Tsitsi Choruma said policyholders who wish to keep adult dependants on medical cover will have to shoulder the cost.

"In view of the aspirations to have all public servants accessing medical coverage through PSMAS, the Government has made a decision that adult dependants shall not be subsidised by the subscriptions made by the Government for its public workers' core beneficiaries," she said.

"As such, all members of the public service who wish to add other beneficiaries to their plans would need to pay PSMAS-defined market rates for them.

"The addition of adult dependants onto one's plan would require that a member notifies PSMAS directly and ensures that they make the necessary arrangements for the proposed additions.

"It must be noted that the arrangements to finance extra dependants is the responsibility of the member and this will be done by directly signing up with PSMAS."

The Public Service Commission, Dr Choruma said, will only deduct subscriptions through the Salary Service Bureau upon receipt of a clear instruction signed off by the member. Members are also free to pay directly to PSMAS.

"The Public Service Commission hopes that members will understand the concerns stated above, but more importantly, also note that this decision will enable the availability of resources to largely benefit the members of the public service," she said.

"This change is meant to lessen the financial burden on the Government and PSMAS, while ensuring the viability of the medical cover.

"This enhances value for the members and ensures the sustainability of the provision of services offered by PSMAS to its clients. The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to guaranteeing that public servants have access to good health and medical care."

Dr Choruma said the decision to stop paying subsidies for adult beneficiaries was also occasioned by an unprecedented increase in the number of these beneficiaries added by PSMAS members.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

23 mins ago | 30 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Tagwirei to move businesses to Qatar to evade sanctions

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Kuda Tagwirei targeted by scammers offering 'ghost' donations

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe govt to consider return of June examinations

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zifa weeds out unqualified coaches?

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

2 arrested for smuggling in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

New pay structure for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Schools to open despite flood alert

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean firms to manufacture farm equipment

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chinese firm to manufacture lithium batteries in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hair-straightening creams face ban

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Oppression is oppression - Mnangagwa, Ian Smith same WhatsApp group'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Catholic priest under probe for harassing teachers, corruption

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mother dumps newborn in neighbour's toilet

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man jumps to death while chasing baboons

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Four in soup for masquerading as detectives

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Midlands hotel to face demolition

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Michael Reza has vested interests in Ken Sharpe cases - lawyer

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe cricket coach dies

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Delimitation has left Zanu-PF in a stronger position ahead of 2023 polls?

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

18 hrs ago | 916 Views

Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1036 Views

ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Troubled man commits suicide

23 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

07 Jan 2023 at 09:07hrs | 2861 Views

Man attempts to kill seven people

07 Jan 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1566 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

07 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1334 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 1808 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 3441 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 1221 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 180 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 388 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 488 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2013 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 272 Views

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 79 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

06 Jan 2023 at 19:52hrs | 847 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days