Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zifa weeds out unqualified coaches?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA is adamant that there will be no sacred cows as they fully implement standardisation of coaches, with the association's acting president Gift Banda saying unqualified gaffers will not be allowed in the technical team areas during matches.

As part of reforms to improve Zimbabwean football, Banda said club licensing is a top priority and Zifa, who partly implemented standardisation for local football coaching that requires all top-flight coaches to possess a Caf A Licence at the beginning of the 2017 season, is fully enforcing the rules this year.

In the past, Zifa gave reprieve to coaches who previously won the league championship who included Chicken Inn's Joey Antipas and Moses Chunga among others.

Banda said no exemptions will be made this year, meaning that Premiership gaffers and their trainers should be in possession of a Caf A badge. Division One coaches should have a minimum of Caf B while assistant coaches are required to be holders of a Caf C or Zifa Level Four Licence.

In the Second Division, a coach should have a Caf C Licence while his understudies are required to have a Level Three qualification as a minimum standard.

The coaching standards also cascade down to Division Three, tertiary institutions and schools. For secondary schools, a Zifa Level Two badge became mandatory and primary school football coaches were expected to have at least a Level Two certificate.
If Zifa are fully implementing the Caf A requirement for PSL coaches with no exemptions being granted, it effectively means clubs like Chicken Inn and Hwange have to start hunting for new gaffers since their coaches do not have the required qualification to bark instructions in the PSL. Antipas has a Caf B while Mafu is a holder of a Uefa B.

"We come a long way in football administration. First, there's an important reform we are trying to undertake that if we achieve it, we will find ourselves in a better state as a footballing nation that competes with our erstwhile colleagues on the continent and globally, that is club licensing.

"Club licensing has been with us for a long time but there has been lack of seriousness on the part of Zifa management and PSL in implementing it. You realise that across the border in Botswana where they ended up implementing club licensing they had to be tough, some teams in the Premiership were even barred because of not conforming to club licensing tenets.

"It takes a lot of goodwill in order to come up and adhere to club licensing. In most of the cases you find out that it's a lack of will on the part of Zifa and PSL because we keep on changing goalposts. We've agreed as a board that there won't be any sacred cows in terms of adherence to club licensing this time around. We're there to implement it because we're not looking beyond the mandate that we were given by the Zifa councillors who gave us this tough task to steady the ship until the next election.

"So, without fear or favour we are implementing standardisation of coaches. In the past there were waivers given, and that disturbed full implementation of the process. Someone has to correct the wrongs that have been happening and that someone is us who were given the mandate by the Zifa members," Banda said.
Some have lambasted Zifa for fully implementing standardisation of coaches without holding Caf courses.

"The last time the country had Caf courses was in 2017. The continental body then suspended programmes as they improved the syllabus and we also had Covid-19 before the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) did what they did and Fifa banned us.

"But it will be a travesty of justice to use all these excuses to stall implementation of club licensing. As Zifa, we do take part of the blame though," Banda said.

Asked what they are doing to get Zimbabwe readmitted into international football, Banda said: "There are reforms that we had to do and chief among those is club licensing. We will not be banned forever, we are moving with speed to engage SRC to engage Fifa because as far as we're concerned we've covered lots of ground.

"We are now waiting for constitutional reforms and we'll see the restructuring committee's findings and see what to take. We understand that the restructuring committee has submitted its findings and seeing their mandate expired last year."
Banda said they will meet the SRC next week when they open offices after the festive season break.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

22 mins ago | 29 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Tagwirei to move businesses to Qatar to evade sanctions

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Kuda Tagwirei targeted by scammers offering 'ghost' donations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe govt to consider return of June examinations

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

2 arrested for smuggling in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

New pay structure for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe govt tweaks PSMAS medical aid

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Schools to open despite flood alert

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean firms to manufacture farm equipment

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chinese firm to manufacture lithium batteries in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hair-straightening creams face ban

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Oppression is oppression - Mnangagwa, Ian Smith same WhatsApp group'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Catholic priest under probe for harassing teachers, corruption

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mother dumps newborn in neighbour's toilet

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man jumps to death while chasing baboons

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Four in soup for masquerading as detectives

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Midlands hotel to face demolition

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Michael Reza has vested interests in Ken Sharpe cases - lawyer

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe cricket coach dies

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Delimitation has left Zanu-PF in a stronger position ahead of 2023 polls?

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

18 hrs ago | 915 Views

Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1036 Views

ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Troubled man commits suicide

23 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

07 Jan 2023 at 09:07hrs | 2861 Views

Man attempts to kill seven people

07 Jan 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1566 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

07 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1334 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 1808 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 3440 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 1221 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 180 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 527 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 388 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 488 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2009 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 272 Views

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 79 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

06 Jan 2023 at 19:52hrs | 847 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days