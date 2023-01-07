Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders recall Reward Muza

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS Football Club have recalled goalkeeper Reward Muza from his six-month long loan to relegated Bulawayo City.

Muza joined Amakhosi in July last year and immediately wrestled the starting jersey from 31-year-old Bhekimpilo Ncube to become a regular starter at Amakhosi. He put in some good performances for the relegated City side and for almost all their home games Highlanders coach Balmater Brito was in attendance.

"Reward Muza has been recalled from his loan at Bulawayo City following an impressive spell at Amakhosi. Muza was loaned out to BCC (Bulawayo City) in the beginning of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. Welcome back home Muza," the club announced yesterday.

Muza is a former youth international, who represented Zimbabwe in the VW Under-13 tournament in Poland in 2012. He will be fighting for the number one jersey with captain Ariel Sibanda, second choice Raphael Pitisi and Romeo Zimba.

In the absence of coach Brito, who is expected in the country soon to start preparing Amahlolanyama for the 2023 season, Bosso have been slowly doing their transfer business.

So far, Highlanders have promoted central midfielder Gillian Nyathi to the first team while 21-year-old FC Talen Vision tear-away winger Calvin "Kung-Fu Panda" Chigonero will be joining them on a season's loan.

This past week the club announced they have extended defender Andrew Tandi's stay at the club after signing a one-year deal.

Bosso stated that they have the first right to renew the 26-year-old defender's contract after six months. The Bulawayo giants are linked with moves for attacking midfielders Mthokozisi Msebe and Arthur Musiyiwa as well as defender Malvin Mkolo all from Bulawayo Chiefs.

They have let go of midfielder Bukhosi Sibanda whose contract was not renewed when it expired on 31 December last year.

Source - The Sunday News

