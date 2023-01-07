Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 43-year-old undocumented Zimbabwean national, and charged him with kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 43-year-old was arrested at Botleng, Delmas, on Friday.

"The suspect was arrested hours after a 32-year-old victim was kidnapped and a ransom demanded for his release," Mohlala said.

According to SAPS information, the 32-year-old victim visited a friend in Botleng on Thursday.

"He left (the friend's place) just before 10pm. In less than 30 minutes, the friend allegedly received a call from his visitor's phone who could be heard screaming that he has been abducted," said Mohlala.

While the friend was still shocked from what he heard on the phone, he also heard someone over the phone demanding ransom for his friend's release.

"After receiving that call, he reported to the police and it is alleged that more of the victim's friends also reported to the police that they received strange calls with a demand of the ransom for the victim's release," said Mohlala.

A team of investigators, including officers from SAPS crime intelligence and hostage negotiators, was assembled.

"Yesterday, Friday, January 6, 2023, the victim arrived at the police station after he was released at about 3pm. He was interviewed and it was established that his mobile phone was still at the hands of the suspect.

"Investigation was intensified and led police to a location in Botleng where the suspect fitting the description given by the victim was found," said Mohlala.

Police said the suspect had in his possession the victim's mobile phone and an unlicensed Norinco 9mm pistol with the serial numbers filed off. He also had 22 live rounds of ammunition.

"Investigation further revealed that the firearm was also reported missing during a business robbery that took place in Pretoria in 2020.

"The suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges as the investigation continues," said Mohlala.

The arrested suspect will appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source - Independent Online

Must Read

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

24 mins ago | 35 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Tagwirei to move businesses to Qatar to evade sanctions

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Kuda Tagwirei targeted by scammers offering 'ghost' donations

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe govt to consider return of June examinations

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zifa weeds out unqualified coaches?

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

2 arrested for smuggling in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

New pay structure for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe govt tweaks PSMAS medical aid

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Schools to open despite flood alert

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean firms to manufacture farm equipment

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chinese firm to manufacture lithium batteries in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hair-straightening creams face ban

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Oppression is oppression - Mnangagwa, Ian Smith same WhatsApp group'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Catholic priest under probe for harassing teachers, corruption

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mother dumps newborn in neighbour's toilet

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man jumps to death while chasing baboons

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Four in soup for masquerading as detectives

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Midlands hotel to face demolition

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Michael Reza has vested interests in Ken Sharpe cases - lawyer

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe cricket coach dies

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Delimitation has left Zanu-PF in a stronger position ahead of 2023 polls?

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

18 hrs ago | 916 Views

Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1036 Views

ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Troubled man commits suicide

23 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

07 Jan 2023 at 09:07hrs | 2861 Views

Man attempts to kill seven people

07 Jan 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1566 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

07 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1334 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 1808 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 3442 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 1221 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 180 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 388 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 488 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2028 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 272 Views

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 79 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

06 Jan 2023 at 19:52hrs | 847 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days