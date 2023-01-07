Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kuda Tagwirei targeted by scammers offering 'ghost' donations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Controversial tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei claims he is being targeted by scammers who are creating imaginary donation offers of tractors under the guise of donations and then later demand funds for fuel to transport the ‘ghost ‘ vehicles.

Sakunda Holdings chief operating officer M Chitambo registered the alert in a statement released on Wednesday.

One of the fraudsters is using a number 0027 81 009 3248 among the syndicate.

Chitambo urged citizens to refrain from doing the purported business with the unscrupulous individuals "who are bent on tarnishing Mr Tagwirei's image with suspicion of third forces after our investigations."

‘Please be advised that Mr Tagwirei communicates official business through business representatives from Sakunda Holdings.

"Any programmes meant to the benefit the public are communicated on the organisation ‘s media platforms or accredited media platforms"

Tagwirei presides over a sprawling network of more than 40 companies spanning the oil, mining, banking, logistics, transportation, and import/export sectors.

A US investigative group The Sentry released a report showing how Tagwirei is allegedly using complex corporate structures and seemingly preferential government treatment to build his business empire and enormous wealth.

Here are some of the highlights of The Sentry Report:

- In 2019, Tagwirei paid millions of dollars to a Zimbabwean military-owned company so that Landela Mining Ventures, a company he controlled, could purchase 50% of Great Dyke Investments (GDI), a platinum mine worth hundreds of millions and run as a joint venture with a Russian firm. The payment raises concerns about the abusive and partisan Zimbabwean military's access to off-budget revenue.

- Tagwirei has relied upon an elaborate network of South African business partners, Mauritian companies, and Cayman Islands funds to conceal his ties to a rash of lucrative mining sector acquisitions.

- Tagwirei is a director of a firm that appears to own 35% of a new, partially state-owned mining company, Kuvimba Mining House, although the Minister of Finance has denied his involvement.

- In the closing years of Robert Mugabe's reign and just after Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascent to the presidency, Tagwirei's Sakunda Holdings received more than $1.6 billion in contracts and procurement deals from Zimbabwe's government. Other conspicuously well-timed government directives – about importing buses, buying gold, tax breaks, and purchasing water purification chemicals – may have disproportionately benefited Tagwirei's companies and should be investigated for evidence of his influence on public decision-making.

The United States government placed Tagwirei and his wife Sandra on its targeted sanctions list accusing him of using his relationship with Zimbabwean officials to gain state contracts and receive favoured access to hard currency, including U.S. dollars, and in turn providing items, including expensive cars, to senior officials of the country.

"Since former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's 2017 departure, Tagwirei used a combination of opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with President Mnangagwa to grow his business empire dramatically and rake in millions of U.S. dollars," a Treasury statement said.

Source - Nehanda Radio

Must Read

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

18 mins ago | 21 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Tagwirei to move businesses to Qatar to evade sanctions

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe govt to consider return of June examinations

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zifa weeds out unqualified coaches?

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

2 arrested for smuggling in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

New pay structure for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe govt tweaks PSMAS medical aid

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Schools to open despite flood alert

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean firms to manufacture farm equipment

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chinese firm to manufacture lithium batteries in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Hair-straightening creams face ban

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Oppression is oppression - Mnangagwa, Ian Smith same WhatsApp group'

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Catholic priest under probe for harassing teachers, corruption

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mother dumps newborn in neighbour's toilet

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man jumps to death while chasing baboons

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Four in soup for masquerading as detectives

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Midlands hotel to face demolition

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Michael Reza has vested interests in Ken Sharpe cases - lawyer

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe cricket coach dies

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Delimitation has left Zanu-PF in a stronger position ahead of 2023 polls?

18 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

18 hrs ago | 912 Views

Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1035 Views

ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Troubled man commits suicide

23 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

07 Jan 2023 at 09:07hrs | 2860 Views

Man attempts to kill seven people

07 Jan 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1566 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

07 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1333 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 1808 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 3437 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 1221 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

07 Jan 2023 at 07:08hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 180 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

07 Jan 2023 at 07:07hrs | 527 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 388 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 488 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

07 Jan 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1986 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 271 Views

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

07 Jan 2023 at 07:05hrs | 79 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

06 Jan 2023 at 19:52hrs | 847 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days