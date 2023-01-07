Latest News Editor's Choice


Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Not even his position as a religious leader or a front for President Emmerson Mnangagwa could save him from a battering in Zanu-PF Chikomba District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

Vapostori for ED leader, Forbes Chikobvu tasted defeat in party elections held in Chivhu on Wednesday last week.

The elections were to fill a vacant post after the suspension of Alfred Pedzisa who was fired for insubordination.

Chikobvu lost to Vernon Muringani who polled 13 votes while he got a paltry 3 votes. A third candidate, Tineyi Nzara got 2 votes.

In an interview with The Mirror, Zanu-PF Mash East provincial vice chairperson, Kudzai Majuru said the elections were held fairly and called upon party members to work in unison.

"We held our Chikomba DCC elections last week and these were held fairly.

"We are calling upon party members to work together in unison so that we achieve President Mnangagwa ‘s five million votes target," said Majuru.

Source - Masvingo Mirror

