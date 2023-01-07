2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two people were killed on the spot in a head-on collision 10 kilometres from Chegutu along the Harare-Bulawayo road around 5 pm yesterday.The accident which involved a Toyota Hilux vehicle and a Mukumba bus, also saw several people getting injured, with four reportedly serious.They were admitted at Chegutu General Hospital yesterday.The bus landed on its side due to the impact of the collision while the Toyota Hilux was mangled beyond recognition.Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyati confirmed the accident adding the names of the deceased would be released in due course.The District Department of Civil Protection responded to the accident.