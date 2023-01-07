BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The flow of traffic along Luveve road in Bulawayo will be disrupted for the next three months as the local authority embarks on major rehabilitation works.The rehabilitation works will target the stretch between Waverly Street and Intemba Drive.Luveve road links the city centre with some of the western suburbs of the city.The roadworks will be welcomed by motorists as the road had become usable as is the case with most of the major roads in the city.The local authority is on record stating that it needs US$700 million to rehabilitate its road network.In a public notice, the Town Clerk Christopher Dube said the road works will commence on January 9 and will comprise pothole patching, localized pavement reconstruction, overlays, reinstating of carriageway markings, drainage and other general maintenance works."Once completed these works will prolong the life of the carriageway, and improve road safety and ride quality," he said.Dube warned that the smooth flow of traffic will be disrupted as some sections of the road will be closed."Every effort has been made to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum. However, the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption, and for this, the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise in advance.The motoring and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the Works locations, observe all warning signs and to follow the diversion route signs," said Dube.