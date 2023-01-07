Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Three people died while six others were injured when a Toyota Hilux double cab they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned before landing on it's wheels on Thursday at the 59-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Victoria falls road.

According to police the vehicle had eight passengers on board and the injured are currently admitted at Mpilo hospital.

"Three people died on the spot and their bodies were taken to Bulawayo Hospital for postmortem while the injured were taken to Mpilo hospital for Medical examination," said the police.

Police warned motorists to avoid speeding as accidents are on the increase.



Source - Byo24News

