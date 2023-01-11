Competence-Based Curriculum set for review

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says the current cycle of the Competence-Based Curriculum is coming to an end this year.Speaking at the presentation of the Secretary's Merit Award to Nyamhunga Number 1 Government Primary School in Kariba on Saturday, secretary in the ministry Tumisang Thabela said a review process for the next seven-year cycle is on the cards."To date a terminal evaluation has been undertaken. You are all invited to participate so that you can proffer suggestions on what to be taken on board or discard for the next cycle," Thabela said."In light of the learning poverty that prevailed due to COVID-19-induced school closures, the ministry came up with a cocktail of alternative learning spaces. This entails blended learning, development of catch-up materials and compressed syllabi for accelerated learning."In 2017, the school attained a pass rate of 72%, 78% in 2018 and 89% in 2019. This is quite commendable. I have been made aware, however, that the school experienced a slight decline of 86% pass rate in 2020 and 83% in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic."The accolade of the Secretary's Merit Awards awarded to the school include the Head's tablet and certificate of excellence, 40 tablets, projector, electronic interactive board and a laptop.Nyamhunga Number 1 Primary School headmistress Bridget Masocha said: "Infrastructural development has also been a key aspect that we pursued and our School Development Committee SDC, has made a splendid effort in ensuring we have well maintained classrooms with new furniture with fans and air conditioned Admin block."We are even tempted to turn our school into a hotel due to unsurmountable accommodation requests by schools that visit the resort."