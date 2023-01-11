Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 76-year-old grandmother was allegedly killed by her herd boy in an axe attack in Mtshabezi, Gwanda, police said.Police are hunting Binga native, Brian Mwinde, who vanished with his belongings shortly after the January 8 killing of Beltha Ndlovu, who was found dead next to an axe in her kitchen hut.Police believe Ndlovu was killed by a blow to the head.Inspector Loveness Mangena of Matabeleland South police said: "We're appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Brian Mwinde to contact their nearest police station."Mangena said Ndlovu's lifeless body was found by a neighbour, Mthulisi Ndlovu, at around 9AM on January 8."The victim was found lying unconscious in her kitchen hut. She had blood stains on the head and there was an axe just close to her. Mthulisi Ndlovu alerted other villagers and they rushed to find that she had already died," Mangena said."Searches to find Brain Mwinde, the herd boy staying with Beltha Ndlovu, were fruitless. Neighbours soon realised he had disappeared with all his belongings to an unknown destination."The body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital awaiting post-mortem at the United Bulawayo Hospitals."Inspector Mangena said crimes committed by nomadic domestic workers were on the increase as she urged would-be employers to check with the police before engaging helpers.She said: "We're also encouraging people to bring domestic workers to the police for vetting. You will find that most employers don't even know where exactly their employees come from."Research should be conducted to get full information of the person, so that in case of an emergency or a tragedy like this we know where to start looking."