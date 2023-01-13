Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PARLIAMENTARIANS yesterday "tore up" the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s preliminary delimitation report tabled in Parliament last week Friday, describing it as flawed.

Independent election watchdogs, data experts and some Zanu-PF affiliates have also, since Friday last week, been criticising the report as defective.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary ad hoc committee Pupurai Togarepi (Zanu-PF) tasked to analyse the report poked holes in the document when presenting their findings.

"The committee noted that in the spirit of promoting and observing the principles of good governance that encompass transparency, justice and fairness, the report should have provided justifications for collapsing constituencies and wards," Togarepi said.

"The Constitution, in section 68 provides for administrative conduct or decisions that are both substantially and procedurally fair. Section 9 of the Constitution talks about good governance wherein commissions and other bodies established by or under the Constitution should carry out their functions conscientiously, fairly and honestly. The collapsing of constituencies and wards affects the legitimate expectations of stakeholders who may be adversely affected by that decision."

Zec has been accused of gerrymandering in the way it planned to redraw electoral boundaries as presented in the delimitation report.

The report has also caused some divisions within the ruling party as alleged factions reportedly aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Deputy Constantino Chiwenga allegedly accuse each other of influencing the outcome of the report for political gain.

"The explanation by Zec during the oral evidence was that constituencies with fewer registered voters were collapsed to give in registered voters to the Constituencies which had more numbers of the registered voters," Togarepi said.

"The committee noted that the formula or criteria used as well as justifications of the decisions were not provided."

According to Togarepi, Zec was supposed to use census results in coming up with the report.

He said: "The committee recommends that Zec should take due regard to the census population in its totality in the delimitation exercise and not just the adult population.

"Zec was supposed to use the final census results. This is because wards and constituencies serve other purposes apart from elections, for instance, distribution of devolution funds and constituency development funds.

"Zec should ensure that there is an equal number of voters in constituencies or wards as provided for in terms of Section 161 (3) and (4) of the Constitution. Where there was a departure from the permissible variance of lower and upper limit of 20%, Zec should rectify and ensure that it remains within the allowable variance.

"Where collapsing of constituencies that had more voters was done to give in to those that had fewer voters, it is the committee's considered view that Zec should use the same principle of maintaining those with more voters and collapse those with fewer voters.

"While the committee appreciates that it is not possible for Zec to meet the expectations of all the stakeholders in this exercise, it is the committee's considered view that all the issues raised in this report, particularly, those that are inconsistent with provisions of section 161 of the Constitution will be resolved before the finalisation of the report on the delimitation exercise."

Ad hoc committee member Senator Douglas Mwonzora said the report is unacceptable because it did not consider the voter population.

"This report is unacceptable. In order to do delimitation, you must consider voter population and voter population comes from the census. We did a census last year and up to now the results if the final census are not there, therefore it is impossible to know the population in each ward and constituency," Mwonzora said.

"There were arbitrary allocating figures of the constituencies. The constitution provides that 20% should be the variance between constituencies, but Zec used 40% because it misread the section."

Mwonzora said Zec must redo the delimitation exercise.

"Delimitation must last 10 years, but to use data which was made 15 years ago does not make sense. Zec must redo delimitation based on the population census," he said.

Harare East Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Tendai Biti said: "The report must be loyal to data. Was the voters roll made available? Was the census made available? Was the data compiled within the demands of the law? The law must be complied with."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

16 hrs ago | 735 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

23 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2361 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10326 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

13 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 2894 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1303 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2872 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 809 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1391 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

13 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days