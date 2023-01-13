Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Mutasa South constituency legislator Misheck Mugadza has engaged the Transport ministry over increasing traffic accidents involving haulage trucks at Mutare city's mountainous Christmas Pass road stretch.Mugadza is suggesting that the trucks be directed to use the Feruka road link to reduce the accidents.While no statistics were readily available yesterday, a number of accidents have been reported in recent months in the area.NewsDay Weekender is in possession of a letter written by Mugadza and addressed to the Transport ministry, in which he proffers some solutions to eliminate accidents at the black spot."I have noted with concern as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mutasa South constituency the frequency of road accidents along Christmas Pass road which has resulted in the loss of human life, limp and property," Mugadza wrote."I write to urge you to implement the proposal that was made long back that haulage trucks must use the Feruka road link into town. Your urgent intervention will be greatly appreciated."Mugadza confirmed the authenticity of the letter."Yes, it is very true that we approached the Ministry of Transport because over the years we have noted with concern an increase in the number of accidents at our scenic Christmas Pass," he saidMugadza become MP in the 2022 March by-elections.Mugadza narrowly defeated Citizens Coalitions for Change candidate Regai Tsunga who was recalled from Parliament by MDC Allince leader Douglas Mwonzora.During his tenure, Tsunga also made similar suggestions over the Christmas Pass.No comment could be obtained from Transport minister Felix Mhona yesterday.