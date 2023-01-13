Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF shadowy group Men BeleiveED leader Justice Matsatsira yesterday said State security organs must not threaten or intimidate people for voicing their concerns over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s preliminary delimitation report.

The report has been criticised by various stakeholders as flawed.

Early this week, a Zanu-PF activist Tonderai Chidawa, who criticised delimitation report after it was tabled in Parliament last week claimed that State security agents were after him.

Chidawa released an audio claiming he had been forced into hiding at his flat in the capital alleging that the agents wanted to know "who sent you to fight Zec"?

Matsatsira said Chidawa and any other citizen must not be threatened.

"People should not be threatened and be followed for speaking their mind. The New Dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not like that. Zimbabwe is a democratic country," he said.

"Our President respects the Constitution. In the late President Robert Mugabe era people were harassed, but in the New Dispensation, the President has said we should let bygones be bygones and move as one peace-loving people."

In a letter to Parliament, Chidawa, represented by Lovemore Madhuku, said the draft delimitation report tabled in the august House was not signed by Zec commissioners and was "not an act of the Zec as a body corporate".

Some Zec commissioners have reportedly disowned the report.

Former Zec commissioner Qhubani Moyo, in a Twitter post early this week, said the behaviour of the commissioners was unacceptable while arguing that the chairperson of the commission has every right to disregard their opinions.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

16 hrs ago | 735 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

23 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2362 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10326 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

13 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 2894 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1303 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2872 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 809 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1391 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

13 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days