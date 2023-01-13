Hooker 'raped' and killed

News / Local

A HOOKER (25) was strangled to death in Fort Rixon.Police found the deceased half naked, wearing a green skirt which was pulled up with empty condom covers scattered on the ground, in her room at Pioneer Village.It is suspected the unnamed lady of easy virtue may have been raped before she was killed.In a tweet the police said a post mortem was conducted at the United Bulawayo Hospital and the results indicated that death was due to asphyxia and strangulation.In another case the body of a 24-year-old who was reported missing last week was found floating in Maleme River."Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," read the tweet.