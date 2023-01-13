Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's secretary for youth affairs, Tinomuda Machakaire, has made a major climb down on his criticism against Zimdancehall kingpin, Wallace Chirumiko, better known as Winky D, urging fellow critics "not to fight the musician."

Winky D has been a subject of criticism from Zanu-PF sympathisers and leaders since the release of his latest album, Eureka Eureka.

Machakaire initially accused Winky D of dubbing politics.

In a video that went viral on social media recently, Machakaire also took a dig at Winky D, saying his music was causing "unnecessary chaos", drawing widespread criticism.

In a redemption move, Machakaire, posting on his social media accounts, called for a tone down of criticism against Winky  D.

"I have seen with growing concern the video circulating on social media.

"It is quite unfortunate that the video wasn't shared in its entirety.

"However, all I am saying is let us not fight artists (Winky D).

"Let us respect their art and respect their opinions so long it's within their constitutional rights.

"President ED Mnangagwa is saying no to violence, yes to peace. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo and tisu vene vayo," said Tino Machakaire.

The album, which is rich with social commentary, raffled feathers of Zanu-PF loyalists who castigated Winky D on social media with a shadowy grouping, Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) of the party, calling for his music to be censored.

In songs such Ibotso and Dzimbadzemabwe, Winky D decried corruption and challenged the status quo which has deprived young people of opportunities to flourish, in the process irking Zanu-PF supporters.

"I know most young people are unemployed and this is a bone of contention with most of our youth.

"In Harare alone, for example, roads in most of our residential locations have deteriorated, City of Harare is failing to provide clean and safe water, traffic lights are not working, stadiums are down, failure to develop working spaces e.g. Coca Cola.

"We have identified the problems and we need solutions to these problems, which is why I am saying, come let us talk.

"I know we have a lot of brilliant minds in our nation and if we put our heads together, we can come up with creative and innovative solutions to our problems.

"The moment we start fighting each other, it distracts from our purpose and instead of moving forward, we are stuck fighting each other where we could expend that energy and creativity into solving our grievances. That is all I am saying," said Machakaire.

In the midst of a barrage of criticism, Winky D remained calm, reducing critics like Fantan to naysayers, preferring his artistic prowess to express his mastery.

Fading disc jockey, Arnold Kamudyariwa, known as Fantan in the music circles, drew daggers on Winky D, accusing him of using young musicians he collaborated with.

In a post on his social media pages Winky D turned a blind eye on his critics, thanking fellow musicians for featuring on the 16 track album.

"We will never take for granted diligent musical efforts by all the artists who featured on the album. We indeed learnt a lot from each other's vibes. Heartfelt appreciation is due to the instrumentalists, producers and engineers of the album who continued to offer a dependable work culture. Their attention and dedication were such a blessing," said Winky D.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

23 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2361 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10326 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

13 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 2894 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1303 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2872 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 809 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1390 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

13 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days