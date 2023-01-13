Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LOCAL Government and Public Works minister July Moyo has recommended the Victoria Falls City Council to come up with a robust housing policy whose absence is fuelling the rampant illegal allocation of residential stands choking Zimbabwe's foremost tourist destination, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

Moyo's wide-ranging recommendations which emanate from a probe into the conduct of the Council resulting in the local authority unprocedurally selling a stand for US$4,3 million which was tendered for US$5,8 million cast light on widespread corruption stalking Zimbabwe's leading tourism drawcard.

Away from Moyo's findings, the tourist destination has also been at the centre of a legal dispute pitting environmentalists and firms namely Adage Success and Scanner Investments which were controversially given rights to develop: "commercial interests at the cataract and rainforest sight," a court application filed on May 13 2022, reads.

Relating to Moyo's latest recommendations accompanied by a report presented to council, citing Town Clerk Ronnie Dube as the kingpin behind deals stalking Victoria Falls, including the allocation of a brewery stand to Jackleberry Investments without council authority.

Dube, who last year told the Independent that he was being victimised because: "he is neither Tonga nor Nambya" is also accused of expropriating US$84 000 from the local authority's account.

In a letter accompanying the report addressed to Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dhlamini on December 19, 2022, Moyo highlighted that his investigation: "unearthed several issues related to the unprocedural allocation of stands as well as poor corporate governance in your Council."

"Given the foregoing, you are required to implement the that the council must have a housing policy in place as well as other policies for council to run properly.

"The local authority is a very strategic institution that should have systems in place and the absence of systems will expose it to manipulation and corruption," the minister's letter reads.

As first reported by the Independent on October 28, 2022, Moyo's investigation team was led by Harare Metropolitan province Local Governance director Cathrine Kampila with the mandate to: "validate all issues and allegations raised in the letter of the Town Clerk's suspension and other related matters."

In light of the corruption allegations, Dube was suspended on September 8 last year by Dhlamini, culminating in the investigation instituted by the ministry of local government and public works.

Moyo also recommends the Dhlamini-led Council hold the Town Clerk to account for "unilaterally" approving several deals without the consent of the local authority.

 "The Town Clerk must be held accountable and culpable for writing to Jackleberry informing them that they had a 15-year lease which was being processed by Council when In fact no allocation and resolution had been passed by Council. The Town Clerk must be held culpable and accountable for allocating Chinotimba Brewery to Jackleberry Investments without a Council resolution and authority," Moyo wrote.

Dube, whose lawyers wrote to Dhlamini last year denying any wrongdoing is also accused of altering his employment contract, and as such, must be brought to book as highlighted by Moyo.

"The Town Clerk must be held accountable for variation of the employment of his contract by applying for a vehicle loan and requesting for a discount fully aware that it was not provided for.

"The Town Clerk must pay the loan in full as the Council was prejudiced US$20 075, 00," Moyo wrote, blaming Dube for presenting matters to the full council without first doing so to committees for deliberations.

Quizzed on whether he was prepared to comment on the findings and recommendations of Moyo's report, Dube said doing so could potentially compromise council deliberations.

"We just received the report, council is yet to deliberate on it, as such, I cannot comment, lest I jeopardise the deliberations," he told the Independent this week.

Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association (Vifacora) Chairperson Kelvin Moyo told the Independent that following Moyo's recommendations, all wrongdoers should be held accountable, primarily Dube due to his position as the council's accounting officer.

"Council normally works through resolutions and those resolutions are a product of more than one person. What then becomes a point of interest is when there is no regard for procedures and resolutions to inform the rule of collective responsibility.

"The fact that everything centres on the Town Clerk is not an issue because he is the accounting officer. He is not only responsible but accountable regardless of whether he is directly or indirectly involved in matters of concern.

 "Council property is our property and we are at some point entitled to know but that was never the case perhaps for the same reasons why we are here today. No one was expecting this report to be ready by now giving guidelines as to what ought to happen for the benefit of us all," the residents' representative said this week.

Victoria Falls' mayor Somvelo Dhlamini told the Independent that Dube's fate would be sealed after convening a special council meeting.  "Council will convene a special full council meeting to deliberate on the findings of the inquiry team from the ministry and come up with a solution on the matter.

"What I can say as of now is that I confirm having received a report from the team of inquiry who had been given a task by the ministry to investigate a litany of allegations against the Town Clerk. Council will deliberate on these findings and Mr Dube's fate will be decided by the council," Dhlamini said.

Source - The Independent

Must Read

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

1 hr ago | 72 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

8 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

10 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

10 hrs ago | 466 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

10 hrs ago | 645 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

10 hrs ago | 156 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

10 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 203 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

10 hrs ago | 40 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

22 hrs ago | 3349 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

22 hrs ago | 766 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

22 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

22 hrs ago | 327 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

23 hrs ago | 1427 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

13 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 1119 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

13 Jan 2023 at 14:43hrs | 2387 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

13 Jan 2023 at 12:36hrs | 4351 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

13 Jan 2023 at 11:54hrs | 175 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2386 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10593 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days