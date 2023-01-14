Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (Potraz) has said it is accelerating its national digitilisation programme to enhance decentralisation of government functions through electronic means.

Potraz director-general Gift Machengete said this while handing over 160 computers to the Public Service and Social Welfare ministry on Friday in Masvingo.

The computers were donated under the e-government programme.

Machengete said the programme would be extended to all government ministries to ensure that members of the public could access government services electronically and decongest cities.

"The world is changing at an astronomical and alarming pace," Machengete said.

"Humanity is changing, technology is changing.

"We are seeing technological changes across all spheres of life, across all sectors of the economy.

"Information and communication technologies (ICT) are at the centre of most of these technological advancements and as a nation, it is paramount that we change our systems in line with the changing times.

"It is important that we keep up with the transforming world.

"We should not be left behind lest we lag behind economically and socially in the new world order."

Potraz last year handed over computers and Internet connectivity to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as part of the e-government programme.

Machengete said the telecommunications regulatory authority wanted to ensure that members of the public had access to government services through community information centres.

"In the short- to long-term, we envision citizens accessing government services from Community Information Centres (CICs)," he said.

"Our vision is to bring convenience to the people while decongesting government offices.

"We would like to see people applying for passports, birth and death certificates and other national documents from CICs.

"We would like people to apply for liquor licences and register companies from CICs or even from their mobile phones.

 "For this to succeed, the whole of government should be online and should have reliable ICT systems to support this."

In 2022, Potraz connected 1117 schools to the Internet under the schools connectivity programme.

In the same year, Potraz equipped 186 computer laboratories at various schools across the country with a minimum of 30 computers each.

Potraz also disbursed 4280 computers to schools throughout the year.

On Friday, ICT minister Jenfan Muswere commissioned 14 school computer laboratories in Masvingo province.

Source - The Zimbabwe Standard

Must Read

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Wedza killer arrested?

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Town Clerks, Mayors face Zimbabwe government wrath

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man axes brother over wheelbarrow

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru to start demolishing dilapidated buildings

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mohadi urges unity in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

$130 billion Zimdollars earmarked for massive roadworks

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have delivered 600 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe student scores 10 As in A-Level exams

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Confusion over Zifa's new league

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe floods destroy 160ha of crops

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Writing's on the bright yellow wall

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa a 'Mthwakazi agent'

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

HIV drugs to be taken twice a year

6 hrs ago | 823 Views

Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

20 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

22 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

22 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

14 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

14 Jan 2023 at 14:00hrs | 1879 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

14 Jan 2023 at 13:59hrs | 668 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

14 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 2748 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

14 Jan 2023 at 08:47hrs | 293 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

14 Jan 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1194 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

14 Jan 2023 at 07:57hrs | 1641 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 496 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days