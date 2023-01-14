Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Shurugwi man is suspected of having murdered his ex-wife in cold blood after she refused to reconcile with him.Lubitsi Mubita (31) of Mutamba village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi, was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds in her bedroom.Midlands police provincial spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mubita's husband Rangarirai Mukoko has been arrested in connection with her murder."Mubita had multiple stab wounds on her body and a blood-stained chisel, which is believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the suspect, her ex-husband," Mahoko said.In an unrelated case, Mahoko confirmed a suspected suicide case in Gweru where a man, identified as Paul Sigauke (27) of Chikanga Village, under Chief Mutema in Chipinge, was found dead hanging from a tree near Gweru River.