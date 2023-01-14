Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has moved in to stop the National Social Security Authority (Nssa's) rotational policy of filling the vacant post of general manager by blocking the recent appointment of Agnes Masiiwa.

NSSA general manager Arthur Manase was suspended in July 2022 and senior executives were supposed to be appointed on rotational basis to fill the position in an acting capacity.

According to reports, this was meant to pave the way for a probe into the affairs of the statutory pension fund.

NSSA director for occupational health Charles Shava was the first to be appointed acting general manager and he was supposed to pass the button to Masiiwa following his appointment by the Nssa board.

On December 29, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima wrote to NSSA board chairperson Percy Toriro recommending Masiiwa to replace Shava.

"I write to advise that it is time to rotate the acting general manager at NSSA. Shava has served in that position for six months," Mavima wrote.

"It's therefore, prudent to find another senior executive to hold that position while the forensic audit is being implemented.

"Previously, Masiiwa had been recommended together with Shava. I therefore recommend her appointment at this time," he said.

In a folow-up notice to stakeholders, Toriro indicated that Masiiwa would assume the position from January 1.

"I also wish Masiiwa well as she assumes the acting general manager role for the coming period."

"Her brief is to ensure smooth continuity of business operations and provide leadership at various levels of the organisation's mandate execution at the same time overseeing finalisation of the audit process already underway. All stakeholders are advised accordingly."

However, Chiwenga in a letter dated January 3, 2023 addressed to  Mavima blocked Masiiwa's appointment.

In the notice through deputy chief secretary for policy analysis, coordination and development planning in the Office of the President, Willard Manungo, Chiwenga argued that the appointment was a serious violation of corporate governance rules.

"Pursuant to good corporate governance, the honourable acting president advises that nothing should be done to remove the NSSA acting general manager in the midst of the forensic audit processes currently underway," Manungo  wrote.

But there is discontent over the move, according to insiders at NSSA who suspected the hand of Manungo.

"While Manungo's letter has also sparked debate wherein individuals or parastatal executives cannot surely be in an acting position for more than six months and such as the case with Shava, Chiwenga's explanations or reasons might not hold water as there are precedents at NSSA and wherein Manase's prolonged stay (after his initial secondment from the board) and David Makwara's six months-plus tenure were vigorously challenged," an insider said.

The insiders said there was no evidence that Chiwenga, who is quoted in the letter was even consulted  to veto Mavima's proposal with the laws clear that  in the absence of a substantive chief executive any other senior member can be appointed in an acting capacity.

"This is exactly the reason, and premise on which Mavima's recommendation — and Toriro's subsequent newspaper announcements — were made, but the prudent moves were thwarted or torpedoed by forces opposed to Manase's return," said the insider.

Source - The Zimbabwe Standard

Must Read

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Wedza killer arrested?

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

3 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Town Clerks, Mayors face Zimbabwe government wrath

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man axes brother over wheelbarrow

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru to start demolishing dilapidated buildings

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mohadi urges unity in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

$130 billion Zimdollars earmarked for massive roadworks

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have delivered 600 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe student scores 10 As in A-Level exams

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Confusion over Zifa's new league

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe floods destroy 160ha of crops

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Writing's on the bright yellow wall

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa a 'Mthwakazi agent'

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

HIV drugs to be taken twice a year

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

20 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

22 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

22 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

14 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

14 Jan 2023 at 14:00hrs | 1879 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

14 Jan 2023 at 13:59hrs | 668 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

14 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 2749 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

14 Jan 2023 at 08:47hrs | 293 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

14 Jan 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1194 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

14 Jan 2023 at 07:57hrs | 1641 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 497 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days