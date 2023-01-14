Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe should be a highlight of the country's willingness to re-join the Commonwealth but so far, nothing is pointing in that direction, according to Sonny Leong, a British Labour Party legislator.

Leong was speaking during a parliamentary debate on Thursday on what the UK was doing about Zimbabwe's readmission bid.

"In the context of Zimbabwe's application to re-join the Commonwealth, the 2023 election could and should be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its democratic credentials. Sadly, the portents are not good," he said.

There is consensus within the Commonwealth that Zimbabwe should be readmitted.

READ | EXPLAINER: Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

Leong asked whether keeping Zimbabwe outside the group would do any good.

He also pointed out the Commonwealth itself was not entirely in good standing, with some of its members also violating basic human rights.

Therefore, asking too much of Zimbabwe was not fair.

"[The Commonwealth is a progressive bloc], however, that does not make me blind to the flaws and inconsistencies of the organisation and its constituent nations.

"On the issue of capital punishment, for example, only 37% of Commonwealth countries have abolished the death penalty in law, compared with 57% of all countries internationally," Leong argued.

Indeed, several Commonwealth nations have fervently defended their sovereign right to retain it. Although we should loudly condemn atrocious abuses of power being enacted in Zimbabwe, let us be wary of making demands of a country that, sadly, some current members would not themselves meet.

Liberal Democrat Baron Jonny Oates said "severe damage would be done" to the Commonwealth's reputation by readmitting Zimbabwe while it failed to meet the basic standards of the organisation's human rights benchmark.

Oates said Zimbabwe was in "flagrant" violation of the Harare Declaration of 1991.

The declaration was signed in Harare when Zimbabwe hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

It remains the organisation's most important document as it defines its political values.

These are a commitment to democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and opposition to racism.

Oates added a Commonwealth assessment team was in Zimbabwe in November last year and noted "progress" had been made.

As such, he raised concerns there was an inside chance of Zimbabwe being readmitted ahead of general elections due this year.

A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report released on Thursday could support Oates' argument Zimbabwe was not ready as a suitable candidate for readmission.

According to the HRW:

The human rights climate in Zimbabwe deteriorated in 2022 without the government taking any meaningful steps to uphold rights and ensure justice for serious past abuses primarily committed by state security forces. There has been little progress on investigations into abductions, torture, arbitrary arrests, and other abuses against opposition politicians and activists.

Conservative legislator Lord Hugo Swire noted Oates painted a "fairly bleak picture of what was going on in Zimbabwe and raises some astonishingly serious points".

But "where there's a will and hope we should be there to encourage, not always to criticise". Swire said.

He added by continuing to isolate Zimbabwe, the Commonwealth would "risk driving Zimbabwe to look elsewhere for international allies", making a special mention of China.

Source - News24

Must Read

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Wedza killer arrested?

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Town Clerks, Mayors face Zimbabwe government wrath

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man axes brother over wheelbarrow

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru to start demolishing dilapidated buildings

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mohadi urges unity in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

$130 billion Zimdollars earmarked for massive roadworks

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have delivered 600 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe student scores 10 As in A-Level exams

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Confusion over Zifa's new league

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe floods destroy 160ha of crops

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Writing's on the bright yellow wall

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa a 'Mthwakazi agent'

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

HIV drugs to be taken twice a year

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

20 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

22 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

22 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

14 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

14 Jan 2023 at 14:00hrs | 1879 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

14 Jan 2023 at 13:59hrs | 668 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

14 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 2749 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

14 Jan 2023 at 08:47hrs | 293 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

14 Jan 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1194 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

14 Jan 2023 at 07:57hrs | 1641 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 497 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days