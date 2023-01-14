Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa was recently brought face-to-face with ordinary Zimbabweans' realities when he was forced to abandon his vehicle to finish a trip on foot after encountering impassable roads in rural Nyanga, Manicaland province.

The former Finance Minister was visiting family to pay his condolences following the death of his niece, as part of traditional rites.

His niece, Paurina Saguru succumbed to asthma "months ago".

Sharing the ordeal on Twitter, Chinamasa who was accompanied by his wife on the trip, in their high-end 4×4 vehicle said they were forced to use a swinging, wooden bridge overlooking a valley so as to access the home which from that point is 5km away.




His wife was to later beg for an alternative route as she could not bear using the makeshift bridge a second time.

The alternative they later agreed on added 2km to their trek back.

On their way, Chinamasa revealed that they had seen a washed away bridge which fell victim to heavy rains ‘seasons' ago.

His narration, which exposes a general lack of development in rural areas seemingly exposed the ruling Zanu-PF party and ends with Chinamasa declaring that he will say things as he sees and hears them.



"The first hurdle was to cross Morozi river a tributary of Kaerezi/Gaerezi river. We needed to brace ourselves (especially in the case of my wife who cannot manage heights) to walk on the dancing/swinging footbridge (Mugedhegedhe – derived from the swinging motion)," said Chinamasa, who was in government for two decades.

"Thankfully we made the crossing but while we did we could not help but marvel at school children who crossed the footbridge running without much bother.

"My wife begged for an alternative route back to our car. She did not think she could manage crossing Morozi through the Mugedhegedhe.



"They proposed an alternative route further upstream provided we were prepared to take off our shoes and wade across the river.

"We accepted this challenge except that it added a further 2km to our return trip to our base. As we waded across the river we discovered that it had been the site of a new footbridge which had unfortunately been swept away by a torrent of flood waters some seasons back leaving the community at the mercy of the old dancing swinging Mugedhegedhe.

Poor investment in the country's road network has left them in a deplorable state.

They were in 2021 declared a national crisis by government, followed by introduction of an Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

The ERRP has spearheaded construction of the Harare – Beit Bridge highway.



Added Chinamasa: "Those who have eyes let them "eye" and those who have ears let them "ear". Nokuti hatigoni kurega kutaura zvatakaona nezvotakanzwa (We cannot keep quiet about what we witnessed and what we were told about).



Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Wedza killer arrested?

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Town Clerks, Mayors face Zimbabwe government wrath

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man axes brother over wheelbarrow

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru to start demolishing dilapidated buildings

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mohadi urges unity in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

$130 billion Zimdollars earmarked for massive roadworks

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have delivered 600 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe student scores 10 As in A-Level exams

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Confusion over Zifa's new league

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe floods destroy 160ha of crops

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Writing's on the bright yellow wall

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa a 'Mthwakazi agent'

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

HIV drugs to be taken twice a year

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

20 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

22 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

22 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

22 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

14 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

14 Jan 2023 at 14:00hrs | 1879 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

14 Jan 2023 at 13:59hrs | 668 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

14 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 2749 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

14 Jan 2023 at 08:47hrs | 293 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

14 Jan 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1194 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

14 Jan 2023 at 07:57hrs | 1641 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 497 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days