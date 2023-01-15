Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MORALE has reportedly hit rock bottom in the police force after all officers were commandeered to attend civic education meetings co-ordinated by the ruling Zanu-PF party as part of its indoctrination programme, a move likely to further dent their credibility ahead of general elections later this year.

Police officers are currently undergoing training dubbed civic education where Zanu-PF leaders will be conscientising the cops on the party's ideology, pleading with them to vote for the ruling party.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the training but professed ignorance of Zanu-PF's involvement.

"I can confirm that the police are undergoing [civic education] training," Nyathi said. But as to the allegations [that Zanu-PF is facilitating], I am not aware," Nyathi said.

Yesterday police officers from various provinces spent the day attending the "training" programme in Murehwa and Chivhu in Mashonaland East province, with the ruling party promising to improve their welfare if it wins this year's general elections.

Other provinces are set to hold similar trainings.

Zanu-PF officials, who were accompanied by police commissioners and superintendents, castigated some police officers for "selling out" and supporting the opposition.

NewsDay is in possession of audios of snippets of the training, leaked by police sources in which the cops were singing ruling party songs and chanting its slogans.

However, the training has sparked outrage among junior cops who claimed that they were being "used".

Officers, who were on leave, even on medical grounds, were recalled for the training, the sources said.

"We have been given strict orders to ensure that everyone attends the meeting," a high-ranking cop told NewsDay on condition of anonymity.

"But it is not only the junior cops who are discontented over the training and other issues. Even some high-ranking officials are not happy about how police work has been reduced to mere politicking. Behind the scenes, everything is not well. The officers are disgruntled."

According to documents shown to  NewsDay, the training was scheduled to start at 8 o'clock in the morning, ending at 4:30pm.

But the police officers were ordered to report at the venue an hour earlier to ensure that every officer was present before the training began.

The message read: "Good afternoon station admins, may all members coming for the civic education workshop be at the venue by 0700 hours tomorrow morning. Please advise your members that no cellphones are going to be allowed during the workshop. Officers-in-charge at (police stations named) make sure you arrive before 7am. Let's all be punctual as usual."

However, police officers reacted angrily to the message, accusing high-ranking officials of using them for their own benefit.

Junior police officers are often regarded as foot soldiers at government's beck and call, but they decry that their welfare is being neglected.

Police officers are among the least-paid government workers and have threatened a protest vote against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government in the upcoming elections.

A message posted by a police officer on one of their WhatsApp groups read: "They (the chefs) get cars, hefty salaries, they live in mansions apa basa ravo ndere kuco-ordinator vopa maorders chete (their job is only to co-ordinate and give orders) What about us? We get a $200 dollars salary and roam around streets each day whole in an empty stomach. Zvimwe zvinoda kushandisa brain (Some of these issues need critical thinking)."

Police have been in the spotlight over allegations of selective application of the law in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF party, while stifling opposition freedoms.

On several occasions, police have reportedly beaten, arrested and harassed opposition members and blocked opposition gatherings and political rallies meant to garner support ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Political analyst Eldred Masunugure said: "If it is really happening that police are under Zanu-PF training, it is unconstitutional. It is up to the affected stakeholders to challenge that in the court of law. It is clear-cut political interference. Political parties, watchdogs, or prospective candidates should challenge that. That is an (un)ambiguous abuse of the Constitution."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

13 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

13 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

13 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

13 hrs ago | 914 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

13 hrs ago | 621 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

14 hrs ago | 5701 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 816 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

15 hrs ago | 405 Views

Vendors attack council police

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

15 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

15 hrs ago | 81 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

15 hrs ago | 395 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zupco fares slashed

15 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

15 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 1251 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

15 Jan 2023 at 22:47hrs | 505 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

15 Jan 2023 at 22:25hrs | 1607 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5374 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 2019 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3492 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3098 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5858 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1170 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 556 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 375 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1146 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1278 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 433 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 617 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 402 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 328 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days