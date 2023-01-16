Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa lashes out at critics

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has hit back at critics saying his party has structures which he claimed were giving Zanu-PF sleepless nights ahead of this year's general election.

Chamisa, who has been on the receiving end of criticism for failure to publicise his strategy, said the ruling party was in sixes and sevens as they tirelessly tried to stifle CCC's popularity.

"If you think we don't have structures and are without a plan, just ask Zanu-PF. Their reaction is evidence of their quacking," Chamisa said via Twitter.

"Just read the lips and moves of our competition. They fully know who we are and our full capabilities.



One of Chamisa's critics, self-exiled and former minister Jonathan Moyo was quick to dismiss the claims saying CCC was rather a secret organisation.

"A secret or structureless organisation or political party – which claims to be (The) government-in-waiting would be of serious concern to any authorities anywhere in the world; and more often than not, being structureless is tantamount to being lawless, which breeds criminality," Moyo said.

The debate on CCC's structures has been raging with some analysts saying the party risks losing if it fails to form structures while some allayed fears of lack of accountability as only a few individuals are only recognised.



Some CCC members revealed that they were slowly losing confidence in Chamisa owing to his failure to adequately show solidarity to incarcerated fellow cadre and legislator Job Sikhala.

His lieutenants, some of whom intimated their misgivings about the youthful politician to NewZimbabwe.com in November last year, believe he has not done enough to wrestle power from Zanu-PF.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Man arrested for stoning police officers

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Econet among Africa's top 250 companies

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Warriors barred from CHAN

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Nust students complex awaits Mnangagwa commissioning

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Fugitive ex-killer cop repatriated back to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo to launch another clean-up campaign

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

22-seater Zimbabwean kombi with 32 passengers impounded in SA

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

They want Chibaya in jail says Mahere

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Musanhi leaks own chats with Susan Mutami

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa's billionaires

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Collapse of Gutu South constituency challenged

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Former MDC party officials resist their suspension

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

D'Banj sings praises for Mnangagwa upon arrival into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Another CCC MP arrested

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

NewsDay editor resigns after Mnangagwa spokesman claims he is on payroll

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mwonzora suspends seven senior members

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe police dragged to Zanu-PF ideology classes

11 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zanu-PF thrives on chaos

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe in 2023: There is great disorder, chaos under the heavens

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zambia's Hichilema urged to rally West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

11 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Mashonaland West youth league chairperson

11 hrs ago | 700 Views

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge in Zambezi river

21 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

21 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

22 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

22 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

22 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

22 hrs ago | 1424 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

22 hrs ago | 910 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

23 hrs ago | 9442 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

23 hrs ago | 997 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 1275 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

16 Jan 2023 at 16:28hrs | 596 Views

Vendors attack council police

16 Jan 2023 at 16:27hrs | 652 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 791 Views

Africa and Technology in Sports

16 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 186 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

16 Jan 2023 at 16:25hrs | 252 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 607 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

16 Jan 2023 at 16:24hrs | 85 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 113 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

16 Jan 2023 at 16:23hrs | 396 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

16 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 665 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

16 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 397 Views

Zupco fares slashed

16 Jan 2023 at 16:20hrs | 391 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

16 Jan 2023 at 16:19hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

16 Jan 2023 at 16:19hrs | 191 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

16 Jan 2023 at 16:18hrs | 136 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days