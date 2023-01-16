Chamisa lashes out at critics

News / Local

by Staff reporter

If you think we don't have structures and are without a plan, just ask Zpf. Their reaction is evidence of their quacking.just read the lips and moves of our competition. They fully know who we are and our full capabilities! #askthem — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 15, 2023

Beautiful my President. In a struggle you don't lay bay ur plans. Everyone knws what happens in structures. Let those who believe there are no structures continue in that trajectory. @ProfJNMoyo just continue in ur imagination. Battle plans are kept secret. GOD BLESS U PRESIDENT — Chris The way the truth and the Life. (@Chris41875945) January 15, 2023

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has hit back at critics saying his party has structures which he claimed were giving Zanu-PF sleepless nights ahead of this year's general election.Chamisa, who has been on the receiving end of criticism for failure to publicise his strategy, said the ruling party was in sixes and sevens as they tirelessly tried to stifle CCC's popularity."If you think we don't have structures and are without a plan, just ask Zanu-PF. Their reaction is evidence of their quacking," Chamisa said via Twitter."Just read the lips and moves of our competition. They fully know who we are and our full capabilities.One of Chamisa's critics, self-exiled and former minister Jonathan Moyo was quick to dismiss the claims saying CCC was rather a secret organisation."A secret or structureless organisation or political party – which claims to be (The) government-in-waiting would be of serious concern to any authorities anywhere in the world; and more often than not, being structureless is tantamount to being lawless, which breeds criminality," Moyo said.The debate on CCC's structures has been raging with some analysts saying the party risks losing if it fails to form structures while some allayed fears of lack of accountability as only a few individuals are only recognised.Some CCC members revealed that they were slowly losing confidence in Chamisa owing to his failure to adequately show solidarity to incarcerated fellow cadre and legislator Job Sikhala.His lieutenants, some of whom intimated their misgivings about the youthful politician to NewZimbabwe.com in November last year, believe he has not done enough to wrestle power from Zanu-PF.