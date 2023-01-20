Hexco results out

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) for November/December 2022 classes results have been released with a marginal increase of a 61 percent pass rate compared to 60.9 percent the previous year.HEXCO centres will start collecting results at their regional centres on Monday.In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira announced the release of Higher Education Examinations Council November/December 2022 National Examination's NFC to NHD results.Prof thanked the lecturers, the students, parents/guardians, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process."Their contribution has resulted in a 61 percent pass rate for this examination session. All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from 23 January 2023," he said.