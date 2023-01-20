Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hexco results out

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) for November/December 2022 classes results have been released with a marginal increase of a 61 percent pass rate compared to 60.9 percent the previous year.

HEXCO centres will start collecting results at their regional centres on Monday.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira announced the release of Higher Education Examinations Council November/December 2022 National Examination's NFC to NHD results.

Prof thanked the lecturers, the students, parents/guardians, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

"Their contribution has resulted in a 61 percent pass rate for this examination session. All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from 23 January 2023," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 154 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

4 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

14 hrs ago | 861 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

14 hrs ago | 908 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

14 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

21 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

22 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1739 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2181 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2406 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1613 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1357 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1571 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 2821 Views

Scud to be revived

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1207 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1043 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 383 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1596 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 379 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1039 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 323 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 785 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 183 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 245 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days