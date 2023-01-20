Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo Municipal Commercial Undertaking, Ingwebu Breweries, is hunting for three new board members to fill gaps created by the expiry of the term of office of previous members.The board's duties include formulation of the strategic and operational plans of the entities, overseeing of operations of the commercialized entities, approval of all contracts, the appointment of the entity's departmental heads, and protection of assets.According to a Bulawayo City Council confidential report on the Business and Investment Committee, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube on 9 December indicated that the three-year term of office for some of the current board members had expired on 2 October last year.The members were Mr Thandaza Masiye-Moyo and Mr Gibson Nyathi. However, on 2 November council resolved to extend their term of office to 31 December 2022 to allow council to put in place another board.Added to that, the term of office for the former board chairperson, Mr Joshua Concern Sibanda expired "11 months ago and was not replaced on the board leaving only six board members instead of the seven that were recommended by the Charter".According to the Charter for Commercial Entities Item 4.1, "the board shall be composed of seven (7) members who are neither councilors nor council staff and who are knowledgeable and skilled in business."The range of skills shall cover but not limited to finance, business management, human resources, marketing, agriculture, and engineering and operations".The report, citing the charter, said the term of office for a board member shall be three years and a member can serve two terms.In line with good corporate governance, it was important that board members be appointed according to the charter," reads part of the report."It should be noted that in January 2023 Ingwebu Breweries would only have four board members with valid terms of office, which would expire at the end of April 2024 of which three board members would be eligible for reappointment for their last term and one would have served his two terms."However, the three board members that were recommended for appointment in January 2023, would have terms that would expire on 31st December 2025. At the end of the term, Mr Masiye-Moyo would not be eligible for another term as he would have served his two terms."However, the selection of three board members had to be re-done after councilors raised objections on the nominations process and called for the nullification of the processCouncilors said they should have been officially advised of the submission of curriculum vitaes of prospective board members.Ms Nobezizwe Amanda Hadebe Matema and Mr Peter Zwide Khumalo had been recommended to the board with effect from 1 January.Chamber Secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said the contracts of board members whose term of office expired in December last year be extended to allow the board to hold an Annual General Meeting expected at the end of January.The business and investment then resolved to recommend Mr Masiye-Moyo and Mr Nyathi term of office be extended to 28 February this year and that more CVs for prospective members be submitted.