Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

81 year old Tshinga Dube appointed into NRZ board, 3 year term

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN former minister and Zanu-PF politburo member, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, has been appointed to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board.

The company announced the latest appointment by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, on its official Twitter handle today.

It said Col Rtd Dube will serve for a three-year term ending 6 December 2025. An induction ceremony for the new board member was held to familiarise him with the organization.

"We are really excited as NRZ to have you as one of our board members. Our board is one of hands-on type in terms of ensuring that they keep the organization running and the management on their toes," NRZ general manager, Ms Respina Ziyanduko, was quoted as saying.

In response, Col Rtd Dube expressed appreciation for being roped into the parastatal's team.

"Thank you for the introductions. I'm very happy to join the NRZ board and be part of you in developing this company," he said.

"I've been following what's happening within the NRZ in the press, internet, and so forth and I think you have done very, very well so far."

Ms Zinyanduko said as per the NRZ culture when a new board member is appointed, meetings are convened so that the new member gets to know senior management and their duties.

She said NRZ stood to benefit from Col Dube's vast experience in Government, in different boards, organizations, and interactions with other international players.

Rtd Col Dube, who holds a Master's Degree in Electro-Tech from MADI Institute of Technology in Moscow, Russia, said NRZ was critical in the development of the country in the transport and logistics sector.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 175 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

4 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora in SA forms consortium to spearhead migrants' development

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Madzibaba Enock off the hook

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ingwebu Breweries hunts for board members

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bulawayo's street 'shops' flood city by night

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZEC to address delimitation concerns

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chamisa left the fact-finding Mission deeply unimpressed

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Hexco results out

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$100,000 alcohol contraband seized

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Pressure to send money home creates many problems in UK

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Umjolo app launched - 'Thou shall not commit adultery'

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

WATCH: 'Witch' found with no clothes on, video goes viral

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Gun crime rattles Zimbabwe's security sector

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

New battle lines drawn in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts parly ad hoc committee

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

Suspended bus operators fire reckless drivers

14 hrs ago | 909 Views

Killer cop hit with another charge

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Aston Villa manager tells Nakamba to leave club on his birthday

14 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

21 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Girl (8) gives birth

23 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mudzuri, allies reject MDC suspension order

20 Jan 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1741 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver arrested for possession of stolen property in SA

20 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 2182 Views

Tsvangirai denies joining Zanu-PF

20 Jan 2023 at 06:45hrs | 2406 Views

Zimbabwe to get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet by mid-2023

20 Jan 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1614 Views

ZESA switches off Harare industrial area

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1358 Views

Vote ED to live peacefully, Zanu-PF warns mourners at slain prophet's funeral

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1571 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans appeal for legal fees

20 Jan 2023 at 06:43hrs | 2837 Views

Scud to be revived

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1207 Views

July Moyo's wings clipped

20 Jan 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1043 Views

Notorious bouncers in bail application setback

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 383 Views

Wife scalds hubby with cooking oil, commits suicide

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1596 Views

Chamisa's teen activist trial to be held in camera

20 Jan 2023 at 06:41hrs | 379 Views

Man kills father, castrates corpse

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1039 Views

Keyona TV, great vision, poor execution

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 323 Views

Community chases 5 teachers away

20 Jan 2023 at 06:40hrs | 785 Views

Pastors4ED Matebeleland North Chapter set for official launch

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 183 Views

Bulawayo dam levels still critically low

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 245 Views

Reservoirs from Beitbridge to Plumtree

20 Jan 2023 at 06:39hrs | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days