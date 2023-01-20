MCAZ issues warning to people advertising illegal medicines

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has issued a warning to people that are illegally advertising illegal medicines on social media, saying they risk being jailed.In a statement, MCAZ said advertising medicines on social media platforms was against the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act."The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has expressed concern over the increased advertising of medicines on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter," it said.They said advertising medicines was prohibited by the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03) in relation to any medicine, whether written, pictorial, visual, or other descriptive matter or verbal statement or reference."Section 65(1)(b) states that no person shall advertise any other medicine without the approval of the authority in writing. Any person who contravenes the provisions of these regulations, other than a provision for the contravention of which a penalty is provided by subsection (3) of section 38 or subsection (2a) of section 39 of the Act, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level seven or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both such fine and such imprisonment."MCAZ said it would engage police to take necessary measures, including prosecution, against those illegally advertising medicines on social media.