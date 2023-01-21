Buses ban hailed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has hailed the ban of rimbi and Zebra Kiss buses which were involved in a fatal accident last week due to negligent driving.PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliath said this after the government suspended operating licenses for rimbi and Zebra Kiss buses following a video circulating on social media, which captured circumstances leading to the fatal accident that occurred in Mutoko.Goliath said good driving standards must be portrayed by bus drivers and all other passenger vehicles.'It's a shame that we have drivers who do not value life. The effort by the government to suspend the two companies is a corrective measure towards reckless driving," he said.The move is a good preliminary measure to protect passengers from these unbecoming drivers," he said."The momentary measure by government has put some kind of order in the transport sector."