Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa under fire

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Civil society organisations have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of refusing to implement electoral reforms in order to gain an unfair advantage in this year's hamornised elections.

The claims were made at a meeting hosted by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) last week to discuss the delimitation process and the environment ahead of the polls.

Mnangagwa last week handed over Parliament's report on the delimitation preliminary report by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), which has raised controversy because of alleged shoddy work.

"Zec remains captured and continues to work as an appendage of Zanu-PF and this points to discredited elections in 2023," the groups said in a communiqué.

"In some areas of the country there has been a deliberate attempt to frustrate potential voters and a huge number of citizens remain disenfranchised.

"Electoral reforms remain a pipe dream in Zimbabwe with the country's elections failing to meet guidelines of the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance (ACDEG).

"The CSOs indaba noted that issues relating to the technical aspects and the general political environment point to yet another flawed election that will certainly fail the credibility test and thus result in yet another legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe.

They added: "Zimbabwe is yet to implement recommendations from previous electoral observer missions including recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of inquiry relating to the conduct of credible elections."

The CSOs said Zec's preliminary delimitation report pointed to a "flawed" process that may lead to unsatisfying election results. They also accused Zec of attempting to rig elections in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"Issues around access to the voters' roll point to a deliberate attempt to rig the 2023 elections and expose the collusion between Zec and Zanu-PF. There is a deliberate attempt by the state to entrench authoritarianism and move towards a one-party state," the organisations added.

"In light of the above-mentioned challenges, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition shall continue with mobilisation efforts at the grassroots level to empower citizens to demand free, fair and credible polls. This includes ensuring citizens reject a flawed process with pre-determined outcomes.

"The Coalition shall intensify advocacy campaigns at regional and international levels and this also includes pushing for long-term observer missions ahead of the 2023 elections."

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

57 mins ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

60 mins ago | 101 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Buses ban hailed

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

1 hr ago | 691 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Man steals car from church

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Stella Chiweshe granted state assisted funeral

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF captures Zimbabwe's private media?

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man killed for dating woman and her juvenile daughter

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean children denied schooling in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Obama' calls for lasting economic solutions

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mukanya postpones the release of his new album

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

UZ barred from fees hike

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

D'Banj visits Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chamisa's CCC, police cross swords

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight turns dirty

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zec's delimitation exercise ends

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimsec clarifies guidelines for learners from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mwonzora dreams of winning presidency by 66% margin

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chicken Inn win Hadebe dispute against Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

US$275m for new GMB silos

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to bolster Sino-Zimbabwe relations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

6 more murder cases for Muvevi

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

18 000 teachers get school fees support

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga mourns Stella Chiweshe

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri fight escalates

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

Fort Rixon cattle carnage: Ward records 262 deaths in 1 month

8 hrs ago | 613 Views

The goal should never be simply removing ZANU PF but electing a better government!

22 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe loses second ODI by 46 runs

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Minister Soda in stock theft storm

21 Jan 2023 at 15:38hrs | 4543 Views

Jah Lemmy mourns Stella Chiweshe

21 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 353 Views

Step daughter assaults father over sadza

21 Jan 2023 at 14:55hrs | 1394 Views

Headwinds ahead for Zanu-PF

21 Jan 2023 at 11:26hrs | 2195 Views

FNB of South Africa plus 4 other investors vie for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe?

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to banks to fund roads rehabilitation

21 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 894 Views

Senior CIO directors given US$350 000 cash windfall

21 Jan 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2924 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl at Trevor Ncube's AMH?

21 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 3408 Views

Vicious crackdown on opposition part of Zanu-PF election playbook

21 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 497 Views

Teachers4ED is a trade union, claims Ministry of Education

21 Jan 2023 at 09:25hrs | 292 Views

ZETDC installs its first Smart Meters

21 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 497 Views

Muvevi was a feared man in the police service sector

21 Jan 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4340 Views

Zimbabwe not ready for credible harmonised elections, says 'regime change' NGO

21 Jan 2023 at 08:26hrs | 576 Views

4 murders, jammed guns and fleeing cops

21 Jan 2023 at 08:25hrs | 764 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days