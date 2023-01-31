Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Vendors4ED, Council clash

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF affiliate Vendors 4ED has clashed with Harare City Council (HCC), amid reports that the latter was illegally allocating trading spaces to its members in the city under cover of the ruling party.

Council accused Zanu-PF of political grandstanding by flaunting the Vendors 4ED ahead of this year's polls to woo voters for the ruling party.

Harare ward 16 councillor and Small and Medium Enterprise Committee chairperson Denford Ngadziore yesterday said any payment made to the group would be deemed illegal.

"I have received numerous calls and messages from informal traders asking if council has sanctioned or delegated Vendors 4ED to register vendors for the purposes of giving them trading places," Ngadziore said.

"Let it be known that council has not instructed that grouping to register vendors on its behalf. For any trading place in Harare, it is only the mandate of City of Harare, through its relevant department that allocates such.

"Any payment done to the grouping is illegal, thuggery and has nothing to do with the HCC. Without any written agreement, council does not work through third parties. Name dropping is a serious criminal offense, you cannot bring disorder in Harare for the sake of politics," he added.

Vendors 4ED national chairperson Samora Chisvo yesterday claimed his group was only holding awareness campaigns with vendors.

"The allegations by councillor Ngadziore are baseless and are false. He is aware that he is not going to be re-elected in the upcoming elections. We have been registering our members on our database and they are the ones who are also going to vote for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are encouraging vendors to operate in designated places and not pavements. This is one of the reasons we are approaching HCC and other councils across the country," Chisvo said. Vendors 4ED are one of the several mushrooming groups that have claimed allegiance to Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF has already accused some of its affiliates of looking for financial gains from the ruling party.

Some of them have reportedly been demanding campaign vehicles from the ruling party ahead of the elections set for July or August this year.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

6 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

6 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

6 hrs ago | 800 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

6 hrs ago | 798 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

12 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

12 hrs ago | 742 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

13 hrs ago | 1842 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

13 hrs ago | 987 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

21 hrs ago | 2923 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

31 Jan 2023 at 09:34hrs | 2318 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

31 Jan 2023 at 09:26hrs | 1477 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

31 Jan 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1086 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

31 Jan 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1350 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

31 Jan 2023 at 08:54hrs | 919 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

31 Jan 2023 at 08:51hrs | 1420 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

31 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 1566 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

31 Jan 2023 at 07:25hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days