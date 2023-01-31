Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
VISITING Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told his ally President Emmerson Mnangagwa to work extremely hard to win this year's elections which he said will not be a stroll in the park for the Zanu-PF leader.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of eight bilateral agreements between Belarus and Zimbabwe at State House yesterday, Lukashenko said the Zanu-PF leader would face stiff competition in general elections likely to be held by end of July.

Mnangagwa was the darling of many Zimbabweans when he assumed power after dethroning the late former President Robert Mugabe in a November 2017 coup.

But in 2018, Mnangagwa narrowly won against youthful opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in a disputed presidential election. Since then Mnagagwa's stock has significantly dipped, opinion polls have indicated.

"My dear President, this year you're going to face a huge challenge, presidential, parliamentary elections and local elections. This will be a huge challenge for your nation, and I hope that you will be able to pass through this. Please don't trust liars, there are no miracles. Good results and success can only be achieved through hard work," Lukansheko said.

"So, I am hopeful that this year you will make the right choice. By making the right choice make sure that you will be able to show the entire world that you deserve the independence that you won, and you're going to preserve it further. The people of Zimbabwe deserve it, please be very mindful and careful. With all this hard work you will be able to achieve what you want to achieve."

In response to Lukansheko, Mnangagwa said his Zanu-PF party does not lose elections. He dared all interested Zimbabweans to challenge him because the "ground is open".

"Let me assure you that since independence, Zimbabwe has never omitted to hold general elections when they fall due. Every five years we held elections since 1980 and the ruling party Zanu-PF has been winning all these elections. We shall continue winning. It's true that we are a democracy. Last elections we had over 50 political parties which contested and I had 23 presidential contenders, and this is beautiful," he said.

"The more we have people who want to become President, the merrier it is. This time around I don't know how many want to contest. The ground is open. In Zanu-PF, we are extremely confident that we are going to win these elections."

On the bilateral agreements signed by two countries, Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava and Belarus Foreign Affairs minister Sergei Aleinik first established a Joint Permanent Commission where they appended their signatures.

Other agreements were on reciprocal protection of investments; mutual recognition of educational qualifications; avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and property; contracts on co-operation of supply of tractors and grain harvesting equipment; supply of equipment for the construction and modernisation of grain storage complexes; supplies of machines and equipment for the timber industry and co-operation between City of Harare and Minsk.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was honoured by Lukashenko's visit which demonstrates the "warm relations" between the two countries.

"This visit strengthens, deepens and consolidates our bilateral relations. And as a result we agreed to open embassies in each other's capitals. The two countries are victims of sanctions from the West. From that point of view, we are twin sanctions' victims.

"Belarus has a very developed agricultural sector, and we have begun benefiting from the mechanisation from Belarus. As you have seen we have signed protocols and agreements relating to the mechanisation, modernisation and industrialisation of our agricultural sector. We now wish to further this cooperation to extend to other aspects of the economy like mining and tourism," Mnangagwa said.

Lukashenko said Belarus had no intentions of colonising Zimbabwe, adding that the world cannot develop without relying on Africa.

 "I would like to emphasise that while coming to Africa we bring peace and science and technology. We are not utilising the colonial style. We are not here to do that. We are bringing peace, we are here to train specialists to help you achieve for the progress of your economies," the Belarusian leader said.

"Whoever we met in Africa, we have good relations with them. Zimbabwe and Belarus are now working together considering possibilities of attracting other countries in the region that include Mozambique into our bilateral cooperation because it's an agricultural country with very vast ocean lime."

The bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Belarus began four years ago.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

6 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

6 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

6 hrs ago | 828 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

6 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

13 hrs ago | 1850 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

14 hrs ago | 988 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

21 hrs ago | 2928 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

31 Jan 2023 at 09:34hrs | 2320 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

31 Jan 2023 at 09:26hrs | 1478 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

31 Jan 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1088 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

31 Jan 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1351 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

31 Jan 2023 at 08:54hrs | 923 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

31 Jan 2023 at 08:51hrs | 1422 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

31 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 1568 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

31 Jan 2023 at 07:25hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days