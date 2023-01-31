Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has been ranked among countries that have high corruption levels by an international transparency organisation.

Transparency International ranked Zimbabwe on number 152 out of 180 countries with a score of 23 out of 100 in its latest survey.

Scores are rated from zero to 100 with countries close to zero being the worst in tackling corruption.

The score is way below the regional average of 32 out 100 by countries in the Sub Sahara.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public-sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

In the report the organisation said countries that have registered significant gains on the index owe it to mechanisms to address issues of corruption.

"Countries with strong institutions and well-functioning democracies often find themselves at the top of the Index. On the flip side, countries experiencing conflict or where basic personal and political freedoms are highly restricted tend to earn the lowest marks," read the report.

The latest ranking is a slap on the face of the government that has been preaching the anti corruption mantra since assuming power in 2017.

After ascending to power through a military assisted coup, President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to end corruption through reviving Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission,(ZACC).

However, ZACC has been accused of being a toothless bulldog in tackling graft with arrests of high profile individuals leading to them being released by the courts.

"Anti-corruption agencies and oversight institutions must have sufficient resources and independence to perform their duties. Governments should strengthen institutional controls to manage risk of corruption in defence and security.

"Ensure the public receives accessible, timely and meaningful information, including on public spending and resource distribution. Policies and resources should be determined by fair and public processes. Top-scoring countries need to clamp down on corporate secrecy, foreign bribery and complicit professional enablers, such as bankers and lawyers," said TIZ.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

6 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

6 hrs ago | 800 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

6 hrs ago | 798 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

12 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

12 hrs ago | 742 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

13 hrs ago | 1842 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

13 hrs ago | 987 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

21 hrs ago | 2923 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

31 Jan 2023 at 09:34hrs | 2318 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

31 Jan 2023 at 09:26hrs | 1477 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

31 Jan 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1086 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

31 Jan 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1350 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

31 Jan 2023 at 08:54hrs | 919 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

31 Jan 2023 at 08:51hrs | 1420 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

31 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 1566 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

31 Jan 2023 at 07:25hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days