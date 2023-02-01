Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

POLICE WARNING: Private security firms potential criminals

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Commissioner Patson Nyabadza
POLICE have warned Bulawayo residents against hiring private security companies to patrol in their suburbs as that could expose them to criminals.

The officer Commanding Bulawayo Province Commissioner Patson Nyabadza, while addressing the Provincial Crime Liaison Committee chairpersons on Wednesday, said community leaders must use their influence to help recruit residents into neighbourhood watch committees

The meeting is one of many that Comm Nyabadza will hold with various stakeholders involved in the fight against crime in the city.

Last year residents of Lobengula West came together and engaged a private security company to patrol their suburb.

The residents were contributing US$7 per household each month and part of the money was going to the company while the other was going to a community fund.

"We have heard some reports that some communities within Bulawayo are contemplating employing private security companies to patrol their residential areas. While it may seem a good idea, the risks may be more than the intended benefits. Such patrols might introduce more criminals to your areas. Some criminals might even take advantage of the situation and invade the community even more. This is why we say let us meet and plan together on how the initiatives can be strengthened, empowered and invigorated to do the job," he said.

Comm Nyabadza said residents must form neighbourhood watch committees.

He raised concern about drug abuse in the city.

"We are concerned with drug abuse by youths and adults drug peddling, supply and sale within communities and their effects in general. In a week or two weeks ago, the community, secondary schools in Entumbane held a successful campaign against drugs which also saw a number of other stakeholders joining. These drugs and substances are being sold in the communities you lead. We therefore appeal to you to help activate all systems to flush out the drug menace from Bulawayo. Our children should be given an opportunity to grow, learn and develop like we did," he said.

"Copper cable thieves are back and we appreciate that some residents like in Burnside, Matsheumhlope, Entumbane, Pumula and Njube to name but a few are making efforts to thwart these criminals. We need more information on these cases so that we can rescue the situation. We are equally worried about robberies which happen when victims are asleep.

Some people are robbed whilst boarding mshikashika against police advice. Please help spread the word that we are receiving a number of rape and robbery cases perpetrated by the mshikashika crews." Comm Nyabadza urged community leaders to share information on crime early and never to allow communities to harbour criminals.

Comm Nyabadza said such efforts will help to make Bulawayo a safe city that is conducive for business, in that way contributing to the Government's drive for the country to attain an upper middle income status by 2030.

Provincial Crime Liaison Committee (PCLC) chairperson, Mr Matienga Muchemwa said communities must support the work of police and work with them in the fight against crime in their suburbs.

"Police must do more to investigate people selling drugs in schools. Investigations must be done on copper and aluminium smelters to thwart cable stealing. We also urge police to go after known criminals who have been reported to police because we do not want to have the people who are untouchable in our communities. Residents must expose criminals and never provide a safe haven for them. As neighbours we must have good relations because these are the first people who attend to us when we are in trouble," he said.

He also urged police to patrol crime hot-spots and bring perpetrators to book.

Some residents' leaders said some vendors selling outside school premises were selling drugs to learners hence the need for school, community members and police to work together to flush them out.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe, Zambia to speed up two key power projects

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Reserve Bank slashes lending rates, increases forex retention

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hundreds turn up for national documentation blitz in Bulilima

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Harare backs Moscow

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

11 hrs ago | 137 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

11 hrs ago | 1365 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

13 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

17 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

17 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

17 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

17 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

17 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

17 hrs ago | 468 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

17 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Mnangagwa's Govt holding back salary talks'

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

Typhoid wreaking havoc in Harare

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chamisa's Mayor defends Harare-Minsk twinning arrangement

17 hrs ago | 316 Views

Sons kill 'bewitching' father

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

ZRP bust smuggling rings

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Zimbabwe's $5 000 withdrawal limit no longer adequate'

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

KeYona TV starts fully fledged programming

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe police probe High Court judge shooting incident

17 hrs ago | 224 Views

Belarus credited for Zimbabwe's bumper wheat harvest

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

President Lukashenko charmed by Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

01 Feb 2023 at 19:44hrs | 2412 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

01 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 1279 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

01 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 594 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

01 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 937 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

01 Feb 2023 at 16:55hrs | 218 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

01 Feb 2023 at 16:47hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

01 Feb 2023 at 16:33hrs | 732 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

01 Feb 2023 at 16:28hrs | 651 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

01 Feb 2023 at 12:13hrs | 1175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days