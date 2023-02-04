Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday conferred national hero status on Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga (Rtd), who died on Thursday.

He was 73.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Mischeck Sibanda, said Brig-Gen Kanhanga deserved the honour for the role he played in the liberation struggle, as well as his consistent and diligent service to the                                               country.

"His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, today announced conferment of National Hero Status on the late Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga (wartime name Charles Munyoro), who passed on at his Guruve home in the early

hours of Thursday, 2nd February, 2023," said Dr Sibanda.

"This decision by the party to honour the late Brigadier-General in this very special way is in recognition of his wartime role as a freedom fighter; his loyal and diligent service to the country and region as a senior officer of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, ZDF; his role as a Deputy Minister of Government; as a Member of Parliament; as a leader in the corporate world, and as a consistent cadre of the ruling Zanu-PF party."

Details of Brig-Gen Kanhanga's burial at the National Heroes' Acre will be announced in due course.

In his condolence message, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga described the late national hero as a patriotic and forthright cadre, who dedicated his life to serving his country.

"I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Mrs Kanhanga and children, the greater Kanhanga family, as well as the entire nation, on the sad loss of a distinguished freedom fighter and nation builder, who dedicated his entire life to serving his people," said Dr Chiwenga.

"Indeed, he was a colleague who will be dearly missed.

"The late Munyoro was forthright and clear in his conscience that he and his peers needed to work hard and remain determined to liberate our beloved Zimbabwe from the yoke of repressive colonial rule.

"His sacrifice and efforts were not in vain. Today, our people enjoy their sovereignty, freedom and live peacefully because of that invaluable sacrifice."

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on Kanhanga.

"We want to thank President Mnangagwa for honouring our request and conferring him with the national hero status," said Kazembe.

"As a province, we also want to thank the rest of Government and Zanu-PF for finding it fitting to confer national hero status on a deserving freedom fighter."

He described Brig-Gen Kanhanga as a "humble and down-to-earth leader", who has left a void that will be difficult to fill in the province.

"As a province, we are deeply saddened by the passing on of Brigadier-General Kanhanga.

"The way he passed on is very saddening because he was not showing any signs of being unwell; he was fit and healthy.

"Up to now, people are still to come to terms with the news of his passing.

"He was an irreplaceable leader and father to the province and it is quite sad that he has left us."

Born on January 6,1950, Brig-Gen Kanhanga went to school in Guruve before skipping the border for military training in the early 1970s.

After independence, Brig-Gen Kanhanga was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army, rising through the ranks until he attained the rank of Brigadier-General.

He saw action in various military missions in the region, including helping the country secure strategic routes to the sea.

On retirement from active service, he took up active politics.

He represented the ruling party in Parliament and was also a member of the Politburo.

At the time of his demise, he was a member of the Central Committee.

He was once appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism.

In addition, he also served on different boards such as Zimpapers and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Mourners are gathered at number 33 Hyton Road, Mandara, Harare, while others are on his farm in Guruve.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

23 mins ago | 60 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

44 mins ago | 122 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

45 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

45 mins ago | 117 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

47 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

47 mins ago | 35 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

48 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

48 mins ago | 18 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

49 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

50 mins ago | 19 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

13 hrs ago | 573 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

Diaspora keeps Zimbabwe afloat but no vote

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimra records forex revenue upsurge

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fearless editor who first exposed the Gukurahundi killings

13 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man sodomises friend for ritual purposes

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Commonwealth has appalling human rights record

13 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zec incompetence could lead to disputed elections

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Charamba justifies Emmerson Junior's presence at meeting with Belarus chefs

13 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mangwana, Charamba clash?

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

Cop sells weed to schoolboy

13 hrs ago | 249 Views

Wadyajena seeks release from remand over trial delay

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza resignation letter

15 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Surely, why study 10 subjects at school as if unsure of one's goals in life?

17 hrs ago | 1465 Views

ZANU-PF councillor bashed at graveyard

18 hrs ago | 1561 Views

UZ Lecturer's shenanigans with students exposed

18 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

04 Feb 2023 at 08:48hrs | 2800 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

04 Feb 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1105 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

04 Feb 2023 at 06:21hrs | 801 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

04 Feb 2023 at 06:20hrs | 315 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

04 Feb 2023 at 06:18hrs | 1342 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

04 Feb 2023 at 06:18hrs | 322 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

04 Feb 2023 at 06:17hrs | 565 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

04 Feb 2023 at 06:17hrs | 169 Views

Making the most of a small bedroom: Space-saving furniture ideas

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 237 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

04 Feb 2023 at 06:15hrs | 69 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

04 Feb 2023 at 06:15hrs | 250 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

04 Feb 2023 at 06:14hrs | 406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days