Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) will deregister schools and examination centres complicit in the leakage of examination papers while the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will deal with headmasters who will be fingered in the malpractices that threaten to bring the country's education sector into disrepute.

The stiff measures by Zimsec come after 5 156 Advanced and Ordinary level candidates' results were nullified for having pre-access to examination papers in the October to December 2022 national examinations, with suspicion that some school heads made the papers available to candidates before the exams.

The A-Level results were released on 13 January with Zimsec withholding results for 195 candidates while the ‘O' Levels ones, where results for 4 961 candidates were nullified, came out on Friday.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje told Sunday News yesterday that the examination body was committed to upholding the integrity of the country's examination system and any deviant behaviour will be met with severe punishment.

"As you might be aware, there are some headmasters that are alleged to have opened examination papers. If that was a distribution centre, it means it would receive papers before the date of the examination, we will deregister them from being a centre.

Also, if it comes out that the administration there was involved, the Ministry (of Primary and Secondary Education) will take the necessary action."

Prof Mwenje said after the compilation of the list they will have a clear picture of how many examination centres were complicit in the examination malpractice and they will be de-registered, which means they will cease to be distribution centres and will not administer Zimsec examinations.

"Centres have to register and qualify to administer Zimsec examinations. They have to adhere to Zimsec principles. If they fail to adhere, we simply deregister them, they will have proved their unsuitability and if the headmaster is corrupt, we do not have the capacity to remove them because we do not employ them, their employer will deal with them.

If these are private schools we just say until you put your things in order you cannot be a centre, so the students have to write the examinations somewhere else."

Zimsec director Dr Lazarus Nembabware concurred with Prof Mwenje.
"You would appreciate that results have just come out. We are therefore in the process of fact-gathering to identify all examination centres that were complicit in the examination malpractice. When our investigations are done, we will name them and deregister them," said Dr Nembabware.

He, however, could not be drawn into mentioning the timelines but hinted that it should be before the next national examinations.

"I cannot give you a specific time-frame because after we are done with the process, we take our work to the examination committee which is responsible for the examination which then recommends to the main board what action should be taken, but of course most of the centres who leaked examination papers will be deregistered."

He added that Zimsec was committed to ensuring that all leakages of examination papers were plugged out and would do everything in its power to tighten its security systems.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communications and advocacy, Mr Taungana Ndoro applauded Zimsec for putting measures in place to tighten security and improve the manner in which examinations in the country were handled.

"We are behind Zimsec. We want them to do their job without interference. Let them investigate and bring out their findings and we will advise on our recommendations," he said.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

23 mins ago | 60 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

44 mins ago | 122 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

45 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

45 mins ago | 117 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

47 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

47 mins ago | 35 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

48 mins ago | 48 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

49 mins ago | 14 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

49 mins ago | 10 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

50 mins ago | 19 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

13 hrs ago | 573 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

Diaspora keeps Zimbabwe afloat but no vote

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimra records forex revenue upsurge

13 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fearless editor who first exposed the Gukurahundi killings

13 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man sodomises friend for ritual purposes

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Commonwealth has appalling human rights record

13 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zec incompetence could lead to disputed elections

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Charamba justifies Emmerson Junior's presence at meeting with Belarus chefs

13 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mangwana, Charamba clash?

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

Cop sells weed to schoolboy

13 hrs ago | 249 Views

Wadyajena seeks release from remand over trial delay

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza resignation letter

15 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Surely, why study 10 subjects at school as if unsure of one's goals in life?

17 hrs ago | 1465 Views

ZANU-PF councillor bashed at graveyard

18 hrs ago | 1561 Views

UZ Lecturer's shenanigans with students exposed

18 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

04 Feb 2023 at 08:48hrs | 2800 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

04 Feb 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1105 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

04 Feb 2023 at 06:21hrs | 801 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

04 Feb 2023 at 06:20hrs | 315 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

04 Feb 2023 at 06:18hrs | 1342 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

04 Feb 2023 at 06:18hrs | 322 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

04 Feb 2023 at 06:17hrs | 565 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

04 Feb 2023 at 06:17hrs | 169 Views

Making the most of a small bedroom: Space-saving furniture ideas

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 237 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

04 Feb 2023 at 06:15hrs | 69 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

04 Feb 2023 at 06:15hrs | 250 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

04 Feb 2023 at 06:14hrs | 406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days