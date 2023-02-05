Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 17-YEAR-OLD Epworth boy has been arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend at her parents' home.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi has, however, shifted the matter to the Victim Friendly Court since it involves minors.

The accused (name withheld to protect the victim) was remanded in custody to February 10.

According to court papers, both parties were dating. It is alleged that sometime in December 2022, the accused proposed love to the complaint who agreed.

During the same month, the accused visited the complainant at her homestead where he forced her into sex without her consent.

On another occasion, on January 31, 2023, at around 2330 hours, the accused was then caught red handed by the complainant's father having sexual intercourse with the complainant.

The girl was taken for medical examinations. The report will be used as evidence in court.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ChitimachaED song released

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

11 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

21 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

22 hrs ago | 1176 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

22 hrs ago | 1856 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

22 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

23 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

23 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

23 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

23 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 141 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1084 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1221 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 726 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 833 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days