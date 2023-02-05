Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF women's league boss Mabel Chinomona has cracked the whip on the ruling party's Manicaland women's league leader Happiness Nyakuedzwa for gross misconduct after reportedly disputing elections held recently in the province.

It is alleged that Nyakuedzwa also insulted the party's secretary for external affairs, Betty Kaseke, during chaotic party elections.

In a letter dated February 2, 2023 to Nyakuedzwa, Chinomona suspended Nyakuedzwa for 21 days from carrying out party activities pending investigations.

"Take note that the national leadership has resolved to issue you with a prohibition order pending the hearing of your case as per attached charge sheet. As such, you are provisionally barred from taking in any party activity for the next 21 days pending inquiry into the allegations levelled against you. Further take note that you have the right to be assisted in the conduct of your case by a member of the party of your choice in terms of article 10 section 75 of the party constitution," the letter read.

"Be advised that your matter will be heard at the Zanu-PF headquarters 21 days after receipt of this letter."

Nyakuedzwa is accused of failing to abide by party policies, rules and regulations.

"It is alleged that you disrupted elections which were officiated by national secretary for external affairs in the women's league, comrade Betty Kaseke. On the day of the elections, the report outlines how you allegedly insulted and threatened comrade Kaseke and incited violence against elections officials," the letter added.

Other crimes include tearing election ballot papers and imposition of members to fill vacant positions.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ChitimachaED song released

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

11 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

21 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

22 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

22 hrs ago | 1858 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

22 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

23 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

23 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

23 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

23 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 141 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1084 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1221 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 726 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days