VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Newly-formed and Zanu-PF aligned grouping VillageHeads4ED in Mashonaland East province says the opposition CCC will not be allowed to campaign in villages.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, VillageHeads4ED Mashonaland East chairperson, one Arufandika is heard saying they have launched "Operation Fireguard", which will bar opposition parties from penetrating Zanu-PF rural strongholds.

"(As village heads) we are the last defence of the party, we have embarked on what we call Operation Fireguard, whereby no opposition party will be allowed to penetrate villages. We are there in the villages and we are saying to ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa), that as village heads, we are promising you five million votes," Arufandika said in the video.

The launch coincided with Zanu-PF party vice-president Kembo Mohadi's visit to the province last week where he met village heads and district coordinating committee members.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust advocacy officer Tapiwanashe Chiriga said the move by the village heads was in breach of the country's Constitution.

"Section 281 of the Constitution bars traditional leaders from furthering the interests of any political party. Not only is this conduct a violation of section 281, it is an attack on the political rights granted in the Bill of Rights," Chiriga said.

"We have recorded a number of similar cases even in other provinces where chiefs and village heads have acted in the interests of the ruling party and intimidated opposition supporters."

Chiriga said traditional leaders should be the first to promote political tolerance and respect for the Constitution, as well as build peace and social cohesion during elections.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days