Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti warns Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
CIVIL society organisations and opposition politicians have warned of a pending spike in attacks on human rights defenders after the controversial Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) bill sailed through the Senate last week

The bill now awaits President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assent to become law.

After it said through the legislature, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president, Tendai Biti, said the country was slowly becoming undemocratic.

"We expect an unprecedented attack on human rights defenders and all organizations that stand for citizen rights," said Biti on Twitter.

"That Zimbabwe post-2017 has descended into a fully-fledged fascist tin-pot cannot be in dispute."

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Chairperson, Peter Mutasa slammed remarks by justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi who labelled PVOs as "snakes and enemies".

"Your Senators regard some PVOs as snakes and enemies that must be crushed; this is sad and retrogressive," said Mutasa.

"We are back to the colonial rule book where organizations fighting for freedom and Justice are banned and their leaders and activists jailed. Zimbabwe needs freedom."

Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa

Norton independent MP, Temba Mliswa said the PVO bill was shrouded with obscurity.

"The PVO Bill suffers from an acute lack of clarity which makes it amenable to obtuse and biased interpretations. In our political environment we understand how the law has become a weapon in itself," said Mliswa.

"A vague law is even worse as it can be abused more. This is not the first time this piece of legislation has come around. It was brought to Mugabe in the 2005s and he refused to assent to it.

"Mugabe felt the NGO Bill was ‘too obnoxious' and would portray the government in bad light in the eyes of the international community," added Mliswa.

Obstinacy or vindictiveness, according to the Norton MP, can never be a sustainable way to govern a country.

Critics have raised red flags over the lack of clarity from government saying the law will likely be abused and misinterpreted to further stifle civic spaces.

Government has however, remained adamant that the legislation seeks to upgrade the

financial accountability of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and monitor how funds are used.

The Mnangagwa administration also insists that the bill would stop people from using PVOs to launder funds, fund terrorism and also to ensure that PVOs operate in the areas where they were registered.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ChitimachaED song released

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

11 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

21 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

22 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

22 hrs ago | 1859 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

22 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

23 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

23 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

23 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

23 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

23 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 141 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1085 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1221 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 726 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days